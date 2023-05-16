Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's reactions to Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri is conducting a mega event in Patna

Tej Pratap Yadav on Baba Bageshwar: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his ally RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday reacted to preacher Baba Bageshwar's religious event- 'Samagam' in Patna.

Nitish Kumar's reaction

"...Were all those who are saying this, born during freedom struggle?... What is the need of saying this? Follow any religion you want. But proposals for renaming are surprising. Is that even possible?..," Kumar reacted to Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri's reported statement "Bihar will ignite the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ fire".

Lalu Yadav's reaction

"Who is Baba Bageshwar? Is he a Baba?," says former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav when asked why was Dhirendra Shastri not stopped from holding an event in Patna.

His son and Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav also reacted to Shastri's event in Patna. He accused Baba Bageshwar of abusing the people of the state. Yadav, who had earlier opposed the visit of the self-style godman, said a few people are behind this 'politics to break the nation'.

"...this Baba is abusing Biharis and calling them 'pagal'. There's 'Krishna Raj' and 'Mahagathbandhan Raj' in Bihar... these politics is being done to divide the country," Tej Pratap, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav, told media in Patna.

Baba Bageshwar's religious event stirs up politics

Baba Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Shastri's four-day Patna tour has gathered a lot of media attention as well as reactions from political leaders. While Tej Pratap and other leaders from ruling Grand Alliance have oppossing his visit, BJP has been accusing the state administration of not providing adequate security.

BJP MP from Patliputra Ram Kripal Yadav blamed the district administration for not providing adequate security at the venue in Patna's Naubatpur locality for the 'Hanumant Katha' which resulted in cancellation of the event.

Reportedly, lakhs of followers had turned out for the event at on Sunday amid severe heat. Several people fell sick due to extreme weather.

