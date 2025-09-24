1940 to 2025: Congress seeks to revive Bihar legacy with first CWC meet in 85 years, will it succeed? Ahead of the 2025 polls, Congress is demanding a more equitable seat-sharing arrangement within the Grand Alliance, signaling its intent not to be sidelined.

Patna:

The Congress Working Committee convened in Patna, Bihar, for the first time since 1940, a historic moment steeped in symbolism and strategic intent. The 1940 Ramgarh session of the CWC, presided over by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, was a watershed in India’s freedom struggle, as it formally committed the party to the creation of a Constituent Assembly to draft the nation’s Constitution. Fast forward 85 years, and the Congress is seeking to revive that legacy at Patna’s Sadaqat Ashram, a site once frequented by stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Dr Rajendra Prasad.

Today, Congress leaders frame this gathering as a “second freedom struggle” against what they call the “corrupt rule” of the BJP-led central government. The choice of venue and historical narrative is designed to rally the party’s base and remind voters of Congress’s foundational role in shaping India’s democracy. Today’s CWC meet seemed to aim to revive that spirit by positioning the Congress as the defender of democracy. The party leadership accuses the BJP of communal politics, voter manipulation, and undermining Constitutional institutions.

The Hyderabad formula: Congress’ roadmap to revival

The Congress is consciously following the playbook from its recent success in Telangana, where an extended CWC meeting in Hyderabad, followed by a massive rally led by Sonia Gandhi, helped deliver a decisive victory. The Patna meeting aims to replicate this momentum by projecting organizational strength and rallying support ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, likely scheduled for October-November 2025.

Rahul Gandhi’s 1,300-km ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ forms the backbone of this campaign. Bihar remains a challenging terrain for Congress, which has struggled to assert itself independently and relies heavily on its alliance with Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). In the 2020 elections, Congress contested 70 seats but won only 19, even as the RJD emerged as the largest party but failed to form a government.

Ahead of the 2025 polls, Congress is demanding a more equitable seat-sharing arrangement within the Grand Alliance, signalling its intent not to be sidelined. The party has notably withheld endorsement of Tejashwi as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The CWC meeting serves as a clear signal that Congress intends to fight for its space.

Can history be repeated?

While the historical symbolism and strategic orchestration are clear, Congress faces significant hurdles. Bihar’s political landscape is dominated by the BJP-JD(U) alliance and the RJD-led opposition coalition. The Congress’s poor electoral performance in recent years and its dependency on allies raise questions about its standalone viability.

Moreover, the Election Commission and BJP dismiss Congress’s allegations of voter manipulation.