CWC Patna meeting: Congress accuses BJP-RSS of 'demolishing' democracy, passes two resolutions In its resolutions, the CWC strongly condemned the BJP-RSS, accusing them of relentless attacks on the Constitution and stating that the fundamental principles of Indian democracy are being demolished 'brick by brick.'

Patna:

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened today in Patna, bringing together the top leadership of the party to strategise on strengthening the party ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly election.

During the meeting, the CWC passed two important resolutions, one of these included an appeal directed at the voters of Bihar.

In its resolutions, the CWC strongly condemned the BJP-RSS, accusing them of relentless attacks on the Constitution and stating that the fundamental principles of Indian democracy are being demolished "brick by brick."

The committee also criticised the BJP government for trampling on social justice, highlighting that reservations are being routinely eroded due to rampant privatisation.