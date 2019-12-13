Image Source : UBER/TWITTER With eye on middle class, Uber launches new campaigns for auto, moto

Uber is launching two new campaigns for Uber Auto and Uber Moto services as the US-based ride hailing company attempts to woo middle-class to join its platform. Uber India and South Asia Marketing Director Manisha Lath Gupta said the two services - Uber Auto and Uber Moto - have seen strong growth in the country. "These are entry-level products in many cities, including the large cities.

In many cities, autos and motorbikes are preferred medium of commuting, especially for middle class... Uber Moto and Uber Auto are high-growth categories," she added. Gupta said research showed that travel for women is often restricted because family members feel it is unsafe for them to travel alone.

"Even if they are commuting, they keep getting calls from family members asking for their location," she said adding that financially independent women contribute to the growth of the economy and that's the message Uber wanted to give with the campaign.

Similar to the cab service, Uber Auto allows riders to book auto rides and track the ride live. Gupta noted that these features address concerns that family members may have around safety of women while they are travelling.

Talking about the Uber Moto campaign, Gupta said the message is how commuters can save time using options like Moto and utilise the saved time to pursue activities of their choice.

"We believe that our youth have immense potential, however a lack of safe and reliable commuting options often limits their aspirations. In a small yet meaningful way, we are delighted to support the aspirations of millions of men and women to move forward," she said.

These campaigns will be seen across digital, print and OOH platforms. The Uber auto campaign will be rolled out in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune this month followed by other cities later on. The Uber Moto campaign will be rolled out in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Noida and Gurugram initially.

