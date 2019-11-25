Honda City 2020 unveiled, India launch expected mid 2020 | Check details

All-new Honda City 5th generation breaks cover; India launch expected mid 2020

The long-serving flag bearer of Indian auto market's C-segment sedans, Honda City's new generation has been unveiled. The 2020 model will be the fifth generation of the crowd favourite sedan which was first launched by the Japanese carmaker in the 1990s. The car comes with a plethora of new updates in both interiors and exterior styling.

The car was unveiled in an event organised by Honda in Thailand.

Honda City Exterior

The all-new Honda City gets a brand new front stance inspired by the Honda Civic. The car, in general, is longer than the outgoing model and comes with a thick chrome strip in the front. There is a prominent resemblance with the Honda Civic and the Honda Amaze launched by Honda earlier this year.

Flanking the front grille is a pair of sharp LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs. Down below, the front bumper has also been updated with a central air intake and air vents.

Honda City headlamps

The Honda City features a set of 15-inch alloy wheels with newly designed diamond-cut alloys. Between the front and the rear alloy, running along the doors is a sharp character line which merges into the wrap-around taillights. The taillights at the rear are fully LED.

Honda City Alloys

Honda City Dimensions

Compared to the outgoing model, the new Honda City is longer by 100mm and wider by 53mm. The 5th generation of the Honda City is however shorter than the current model by 28mm and also has a reduced wheelbase that is 11mm less as well.

Honda City Interiors

Honda City Interiors

One thing Honda City is known for is its blend between simplicity and modern features. The new Honda City does not disappoint on that front. The car has a minimalistic look, like its predecessor model.

On the inside, the new Honda City 2020 features a redesigned dashboard layout. The cabin in the initial images has been completely blacked out but in India, Honda is expected to launch a beige interior version of the Honda City.

Honda City 2020

Much like the outgoing model, the new Honda City features piano black finish near the infotainment system which has also been redesigned into a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display. The infotainment system will most likely feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Honda City is expected to launch with other basic features

Honda City Apple CarPlay

Automatic Climate Control

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Cruise Control

Steering Mounted Audio Controls

Automatic Start/Stop Button

ABS

EBD

Six Airbags

Vehicle Stability Control

Hill-Start Assist

Honda City Infotainment System

Honda City Engine Specifications

Honda City infotainment cluster

The new Honda City will be available in India in both Petrol and Diesel engines. Honda is expected to bring back a refined version of its tried and tested 1.5-litre i-Vtec petrol engine and the 1.5-litre i-Dtec engine. Compact i-MMD mild hybrid technology is also expected.

Honda City Price

The official price of the Honda City is not yet out but the car is expected to be in the range of Rs 9 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. This would place a car among its competitors in Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Honda City Launch

The Honda City is expected to launch in the Indian market in 2020. The Japanese carmaker Honda will want to bring the Honda City to the Indian roads mid 2020.

Watch the Full Video of Honda City 2020 launch