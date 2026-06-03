Harmanpreet Kaur creates world record, closes in on another huge one during third T20I against England

New Delhi:

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur etched her name into the history books once again as she became the most-capped women's international cricketer during the third T20I against England on Tuesday, June 2. Kaur, who had shattered the record earlier too, went past New Zealand legend Suzie Bates when she made her 368th appearance in international cricket.

Kaur leads the chart, with outgoing Kiwi star Bates following closely with 367 games, followed by Australia legend Ellyse Perry, who has won 357 caps in total. Kaur and Bates would compete for this record when the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 kicks off, as both will be in action for their teams. However, the India skipper is set to keep this record as Bates will retire from international cricket after the global showpiece in England.

Most matches played in Women’s International cricket

368: Harmanpreet Kaur

367: Suzie Bates

357: Ellyse Perry

333: Mithali Raj

313: Sophie Devine

Kaur closing in on another world record

The India captain has been an ever-present face in the national side ever since making her debut in 2009. She has played 197 T20Is, 164 ODIs and seven Test matches in her 17-year-long career. Kaur is just three matches away from completing 200 T20I matches, which would make her the first cricketer - across men's and women's cricket - to feature in 200 games in the shortest international format.

She leads the tally with Bates a distant second on 183 games, followed by Danii Wyatt on 180. In men's cricket, the record currently belongs to Paul Stirling, who has featured in 163 matches, having broken Rohit Sharma's record of 159 games.

Kaur's fifty goes in vain

Coming to the match, Kaur smashed an unbeaten 56 from 40 balls in the third T20I in Taunton. She held the innings together after the visitors had lost Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in quick succession. Her knock powered India to 180/5. However, England stars Alice Capsey and Heather Knight finally found form to chase the target down. The two put up a stand of 137 for the fourth wicket to take England home with five wickets to seal the match and the series 2-1.

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