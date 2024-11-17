Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid waiting period shortens to eight months

Follow us on Image Source : TOYOTA Toyota Innova Hycross

Recent reports indicate that the waiting period for the Toyota Innova Hycross has been reduced. Interested buyers can expect to receive the Innova Hycross petrol variant in approximately six months, while the petrol-hybrid variant has an expected waiting period of eight months after booking. Previously, the waiting period for this MPV was around one year.

Toyota has been adjusting its production capacity for the Innova Hycross based on demand. Earlier this year, bookings for the top-spec ZX and ZX(O) variants were paused due to high demand, but resumed in August. The demand for the petrol-hybrid variant continues to be higher, which has led to a larger proportion of production capacity being allocated to it, according to sources.

It is important to note that waiting periods can vary based on the dealer and region, and it is advisable for customers to check with their local dealership for the most accurate information. While Toyota has announced the aforementioned waiting periods, some deliveries of both petrol and hybrid variants are reportedly occurring sooner than expected.

The entry-level variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross are equipped with a 172hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine and an automatic transmission, while the higher variants feature a 184hp, 2.0-litre petrol engine with strong hybrid technology. Pricing for the Innova Hycross starts at Rs 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level pure petrol model and Rs 30.98 lakh for the petrol-hybrid range.

In other news, the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has reached a significant milestone as the first vehicle from the brand to receive a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, excelling in safety for adults, children, and all occupants. The fourth-generation Dzire is equipped with six airbags, 3-point seat belts for every seat, an Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

ALSO READ: A Trump win may boost Musk’s Robotaxi Ambitions, yet key challenges lie ahead