Maruti Dzire 2024 achieves historic 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP | Check price, mileage, features

Follow us on Image Source : X/@GLOBALNCAP Maruti Dzire 2024 achieves a historic 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire has achieved a milestone as the brand's first car to receive a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP, including tops in safety for adults, children and occupants. Scheduled to arrive on November 11, the fourth-generation Dzire anchors with six airbags, 3-point seat belts for all seats, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The vehicle’s robust design and robust safety features contributed to the highest results in crash tests, including frontal, side and tail impact tests.

"The chest of the driver dummy in the frontal test showed marginal protection. The pole test showed full head protection and the side impact test showed full protection for the adult occupants," Global NCAP said.

A comparison of the new Dzire with its predecessor

The outgoing third-generation Dzire previously scored two stars for adult and child occupant safety, and with its unstable design and limited safety features, the new model has shown great improvement, especially in terms of coverage and child safety specifications, making it a safe choice for families.

Safety and structural enhancements

The 2024 Dzire comes with advanced safety features as standard, including hill hold assist, ABS with EBD, brake assist, three-point seatbelt for all passengers, rear defogger, ISOFIX mount Made of 45% high-tensile steel, the Dzire is Maruti's latest fifth generation Heartect platform. It has also undergone Global NCAP crash tests including front, side and side tail protection.

Projection and pricing information

Maruti Suzuki will launch the 2024 Dzire on November 11, with prices expected to start from Rs 6.70 lakh (ex-showroom). In the subcompact sedan segment, the sedan will compete with popular models like 2025 Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor and Hyundai Aura.

Engine and transmission

Under the hood, the Dzire is powered by the new Z12E 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine, producing 81.58 PS of power and 111.7 Nm of torque. It shares this engine with the 2024 Swift and offers 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT transmission options.

Feature highlights

The Dzire is packed with outstanding features, including LED Crystal Vision headlights with DRLs, integrated LED taillights, 15-inch alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, and a boot lid spoiler. Inside, there is wireless Apple CarPlay with Android Auto, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ with Arkamis surround sound Infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, automatic climate control, cruise control, an electric sunroof, rear AC vents, and rear armrests. Suzuki is provided with Connect for improved connectivity.