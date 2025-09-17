Tesla under investigation after children reportedly trapped by faulty door handles There have been multiple instances where Tesla doors have failed to open from the inside due to low battery. Parents have sued the company after their children became trapped inside the cars.

New Delhi:

Federal auto safety regulators in the U.S. have opened an investigation into possible defects in Tesla doors that have reportedly left children trapped in the backseat, forcing parents to break windows to get them out. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the preliminary probe is focused on 2021 Tesla Model Ys after receiving nine reports of electronic door handles not working, possibly due to low battery voltage.

While the company, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has installed manual door releases inside the vehicles, the NHTSA noted that a child may not be able to reach or know how to operate them. In four of the reported cases, parents had to break windows to get their children out.

Numerous reported incidents in recent years

The investigation into Tesla's most popular model follows numerous reported incidents in recent years of other problems with opening Tesla doors, including instances where drivers were trapped in burning vehicles after accidents and a loss of power.

In April, a college basketball recruit said he was “fighting time” trying to escape his Tesla Cybertruck after it caught fire following a crash into a tree. The doors were stuck. The University of Southern California player, Alijah Arenas, who was in a temporary coma after the accident, said he survived by dousing himself with a water bottle as smoke filled the vehicle.

Last year, the family of a Tesla Model 3 driver who was trapped in his car and burned beyond recognition sued Musk's company for negligence and fraud. They alleged that Tesla failed to fix a design flaw in the doors despite what they claimed were 200 fires involving its cars. The case is pending in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Current investigation focusing only on operability of electronic door locks

NHTSA stated that the current investigation is focusing only on the operability of the electronic door locks from outside the vehicle, as that is the only situation where there is no manual way to open the door. However, it also said it will continue to monitor reports of people trapped inside—a condition it calls “entrapment”—and will take further action as needed. The current agency investigation covers approximately 174,300 of the midsize SUVs.

The agency noted that the incidents appear to occur when the electronic door locks receive insufficient voltage from the vehicle. Available repair invoices indicate that batteries were replaced after such incidents. Of those who reported the problems, none saw a low-voltage battery warning before the exterior door handles became inoperative.

NHTSA said its preliminary evaluation will examine the scope and severity of the condition, including the risks associated with the reported issues. The agency’s investigation will also assess Tesla's method for supplying power to the door locks and the reliability of the applicable power supplies.

Under investigation for Summon technology too

Tesla is also under investigation by NHTSA for its “Summon” technology, which allows drivers to command their cars to drive to their location. This feature has reportedly led to some fender benders in parking lots. A separate probe into driver-assistance features in 2.4 million Teslas was opened last year after several crashes in fog and other low-visibility conditions, including one in which a pedestrian was killed. An additional investigation was launched in August to determine why Tesla has apparently not been promptly reporting crashes to the agency as required by its rules.

ALSO READ: Jaguar Land Rover halts production for another week after cyberattack