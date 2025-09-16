Jaguar Land Rover halts production for another week after cyberattack Jaguar Land Rover has experienced a significant cyberattack that has affected the company's factories in England and India. This attack is causing losses of £50 million per week for the company.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has extended its production halt for another week as it continues to deal with a cyberattack that occurred more than two weeks ago. The British luxury carmaker's factories in Merseyside, north-west England, and Solihull in the West Midlands, as well as facilities in India, Slovakia, and China, have been at a standstill since the IT network shutdown. In a recent update to suppliers, JLR stated that its "forensic investigation" into the attack is ongoing.

"Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in our production until Wednesday 24th September 2025," the JLR statement said. "We have taken this decision as our forensic investigation of the cyber incident continues, and as we consider the different stages of the controlled restart of our global operations, which will take time. We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses".

Shutdown causing losses to the company

According to industry insiders cited by the BBC, the shutdown is believed to be costing the company around £50 million per week in lost production. Under normal circumstances, the brand is expected to build over 1,000 cars a day. There is growing concern among the small and medium-sized businesses that make up a portion of the supply chain for the UK's largest carmaker.

"I fully recognise the anxiety and deep concern that employees at Jaguar Land Rover and across the supply chain will be feeling," said Department for Business and Trade minister Chris Bryant last week in the House of Commons. "The government and the National Cyber Security Centre will do everything in our power to help resolve this as soon as possible".

He described Jaguar Land Rover as an "iconic national brand" and a "very significant employer," with 34,000 employees in the UK and 39,000 worldwide. Trade union workers have since appealed to the government for financial support while the company and its supply chain cope with the extended production pause.

"Thousands of these workers in the JLR supply chain now find their jobs are under an immediate threat because of the cyberattack," said Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union. "Ministers need to act fast and introduce a furlough scheme to ensure that vital jobs and skills are not lost while JLR and its supply chain get back on their feet".

A group calling itself Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters is believed to have claimed responsibility for the hack. The same group was also behind several other high-profile attacks on UK retailers this year, including Marks & Spencer and Co-op.

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Victoris price announced: Starts at Rs 10.50 lakh, tops out at Rs 19.98 lakh