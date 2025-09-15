Advertisement
Maruti Suzuki Victoris price announced: Starts at Rs 10.50 lakh, tops out at Rs 19.98 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Victoris was launched on September 3. The mid-size SUV is available for booking for Rs 11,000 at Arena outlets and online.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris price announced Image Source : pti
Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Maruti Suzuki has announced the pricing for its new flagship Arena SUV, the Victoris. The mid-size SUV, which was launched on September 3, is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10.50 lakh, with the top e-CVT variant priced up to Rs 19.98 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris variant-wise price: 

Variant/Fuel LXi VXi ZXi ZXi (O) ZXi+ ZXi (O)+
SMART HYBRID (PETROL)            
5MT Rs 10,49,900 Rs 11,79,900 Rs 13,56,900 Rs 14,07,900 Rs 15,23,900 Rs 15,81,900
6AT - Rs 13,35,900 Rs 15,12,900 Rs 15,63,900 Rs 17,18,900 Rs 17,76,900
ALLGRIP SELECT (6AT) - - - - Rs 18,63,900 Rs 19,21,900
STRONG HYBRID            
e-CVT - Rs 16,37,900 Rs 17,79,900 Rs 18,38,900 Rs 19,46,900 Rs 19,98,900
S-CNG Rs 11.49.900 Rs 12,79,900 Rs 14.56,900 - - -

 

