Maruti Suzuki Victoris price announced: Starts at Rs 10.50 lakh, tops out at Rs 19.98 lakh Maruti Suzuki Victoris was launched on September 3. The mid-size SUV is available for booking for Rs 11,000 at Arena outlets and online.

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki has announced the pricing for its new flagship Arena SUV, the Victoris. The mid-size SUV, which was launched on September 3, is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10.50 lakh, with the top e-CVT variant priced up to Rs 19.98 lakh. Maruti Suzuki Victoris variant-wise price: Variant/Fuel LXi VXi ZXi ZXi (O) ZXi+ ZXi (O)+ SMART HYBRID (PETROL) 5MT Rs 10,49,900 Rs 11,79,900 Rs 13,56,900 Rs 14,07,900 Rs 15,23,900 Rs 15,81,900 6AT - Rs 13,35,900 Rs 15,12,900 Rs 15,63,900 Rs 17,18,900 Rs 17,76,900 ALLGRIP SELECT (6AT) - - - - Rs 18,63,900 Rs 19,21,900 STRONG HYBRID e-CVT - Rs 16,37,900 Rs 17,79,900 Rs 18,38,900 Rs 19,46,900 Rs 19,98,900 S-CNG Rs 11.49.900 Rs 12,79,900 Rs 14.56,900 - - -