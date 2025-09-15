Maruti Suzuki Victoris price announced: Starts at Rs 10.50 lakh, tops out at Rs 19.98 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has announced the pricing for its new flagship Arena SUV, the Victoris. The mid-size SUV, which was launched on September 3, is available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 10.50 lakh, with the top e-CVT variant priced up to Rs 19.98 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris variant-wise price:
|Variant/Fuel
|LXi
|VXi
|ZXi
|ZXi (O)
|ZXi+
|ZXi (O)+
|SMART HYBRID (PETROL)
|5MT
|Rs 10,49,900
|Rs 11,79,900
|Rs 13,56,900
|Rs 14,07,900
|Rs 15,23,900
|Rs 15,81,900
|6AT
|-
|Rs 13,35,900
|Rs 15,12,900
|Rs 15,63,900
|Rs 17,18,900
|Rs 17,76,900
|ALLGRIP SELECT (6AT)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rs 18,63,900
|Rs 19,21,900
|STRONG HYBRID
|e-CVT
|-
|Rs 16,37,900
|Rs 17,79,900
|Rs 18,38,900
|Rs 19,46,900
|Rs 19,98,900
|S-CNG
|Rs 11.49.900
|Rs 12,79,900
|Rs 14.56,900
|-
|-
|-