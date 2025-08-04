Tesla to open second India showroom in Delhi's Aerocity on August 11 | Details here Tesla on Monday launched its first charging facility in the country, weeks after entering the Indian market with an Experience Centre in Mumbai. Notably, the global EV giant made its much-awaited entry into India, on July 15 with the launch of its Model Y with price starting at Rs 59.89 lakh.

New Delhi:

In a significant step forward for its India expansion, Tesla is all set to open its second showroom in the country on August 11. As per reports, the new outlet will be located at Worldmark 3 in Delhi's Aerocity to offer customers in the national capital region a premium experience of the electric vehicle brand. Much like its first Indian showroom in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, which opened on July 15, the Delhi showroom will serve as both a display and customer experience centre.

First Tesla charging station in India

Earlier in the day, Tesla launched its first charging facility in the country weeks after entering the Indian market with an Experience Centre in Mumbai. The charging station set up at One BKC in the Bandra-Kurla Complex, features four V4 supercharging stalls (DC charging) and four destination charging stalls (AC charging), the company added. The company said it plans to set up three more such facilities, one each at Lower Parel, Thane and Navi Mumbai by the September quarter.

Tesla's India debut with Model Y

Tesla made its much-awaited entry into India, on July 15 with the launch of its Model Y with price starting at Rs 59.89 lakh while opening its first experience centre in Mumbai. Tesla, led by American tech billionaire Elon Musk who had in the past cited India's high import tariffs for the company not entering the country earlier, will be importing the Model Y as a completely built unit (CBU), from its Shanghai manufacturing facility in China.

Two Model Y variants offered

The mid-sized electric SUV Model Y, which was once the world's best-selling car, will be offered in India in two variants -- rear-wheel drive with base price at Rs 59.89 lakh and long-range Rear Wheel Drive at a base price of Rs 67.89 lakh. The deliveries are slated to start in the third and fourth quarter of 2025, respectively, for the two variants. The Tesla Supercharging Stalls offer a peak charging speed of 250 kW starting at Rs 24/kW and destination chargers providing 11kW at Rs 14/kW, the company said.

(With inputs from PTI)

