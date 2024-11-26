Tata Sierra to arrive in second-half of 2025 with EV and ICE powertrains

Follow us on Image Source : TATA Tata Sierra

Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce a new vehicle later in 2025. The exciting upcoming model is the Tata Sierra, which will be available in both traditional ICE versions and an all-electric version. This was officially announced by Tata Motors during a recent presentation for investors. The electric Sierra will be released first, followed by the gasoline version, following a similar launch approach they used for another model called the Curvv.

Tata Sierra platform

During the launch of the Curvv, Tata Motors revealed a brand new platform called ATLAS. This platform is designed to support various types of vehicles, including SUVs, MPVs (multi-purpose vehicles), and sedans, and it can potentially handle advanced features like all-wheel drive. If Tata Motors decides to add this feature to the gasoline-powered Sierra, it will mark the return of a four-wheel drive SUV from the company, as the previous model, the Safari Storme, was discontinued in 2020.

On the electric side, the Sierra EV is expected to use Tata's new Gen2 EV platform, known as Acti.EV. This is the same platform that supports other electric models like the Punch EV and Curvv EV. While not officially confirmed yet, the electric Sierra may come with a powerful setup that allows for all-wheel drive, similar to what will be seen in the upcoming Harrier EV.

Before the Sierra launches, Tata Motors will roll out the Harrier EV in the first quarter of 2025. It's expected that this model will share some parts with the Sierra EV, making both vehicles part of an exciting new lineup for Tata.

In other news, Mahindra is gearing up to unveil its exciting new electric vehicles next week. On November 26, they will introduce the BE 6e and XEV 9e models. Alongside the reveal, the company will also share the prices for these new SUVs. However, it seems they may only disclose part of the price, similar to what they did with the Thar Roxx.

