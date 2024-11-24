Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e to be unveiled on November 26; prices of selected variants to be announced

Follow us on Image Source : MAHINDRA Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e

Mahindra is all set to launch its new electric vehicles next week. The upcoming BE 6e and the XEV 9e will be unveiled on November 26. The automaker will also reveal the price of its new electric vehicle during the launch. However, reports suggest that the company will reveal only the partial price of these SUVs as it did with the Thar Roxx. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming BE 6e and the XEV 9e.

Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e battery details

Mahindra has confirmed that the BE 6e and XEV 9e will be available with 59kWh or 79kWh battery packs. When utilising a 175kW DC fast charger, these batteries can recharge from 20 percent to 80 percent in approximately 20 minutes. At launch, both models are expected to be rear-wheel drive, with motor outputs ranging from 231hp to 286hp, depending on the specific application.

They will incorporate what Mahindra describes as a ‘compact three-in-one powertrain’, which consists of a motor, an inverter, and the transmission.

Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e exterior

The design of the upcoming SUVs is expected to generate considerable interest, as teasers and spy shots have indicated that the concept-like design will likely be maintained in the production models. The overall coupe-SUV form factor remains consistent with the original concepts, featuring aggressive cuts and heavily contoured surfaces.

Both SUVs are anticipated to include an illuminated exterior logo, aero-optimised alloy wheels, prominently flared wheel arches with gloss-black cladding, and full-width LED daytime running lights (DRLs) at both the front and rear.

Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e interior

The BE 6e features a cockpit-like interior with a halo design surrounding the driver’s side of the cabin, as well as dual floating infotainment screens. In contrast, the XEV 9e, which is a derivative of the ICE-powered XUV700, includes triple screens that extend across the dashboard and shares some switchgear with the XUV700. Both SUVs are equipped with notable features, including Level 2 ADAS assistance utilising five radars, in-car cameras, 5G connectivity, Dolby Atmos audio with a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, and a segment-first patterned lighting in the panoramic sunroof.

