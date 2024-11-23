Honda Activa Electric scooter to arrive in India next week: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : HONDA Honda Activa (representational image)

Honda is all set to launch its new electric scooter in India. The new Activa Electric scooter will arrive in the country next week. The company has started teasing the some features of its much -awaited Activa Electric scooter. As per teaser, the electric scooter will feature interchangeable batteries and will be equipped with two battery packs. Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Honda Activa Electric scooter.

Honda Activa Electric scooter India launch

The Activa Electric scooter will arrive in India on November 27, 2024. Honda has recently unveiled a new teaser on its official social media platform, providing additional insights into the upcoming electric scooter. According to the tweet, the EV scooter will feature two battery packs. The teaser also indicated that the scooter will include swappable batteries, potentially utilizing Honda’s Mobile Power Pack interchangeable batteries.

Notably, HMSI showcased its Benly e electric scooter at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2024, which employed a similar battery configuration, suggesting that the forthcoming Activa E may also adopt this system.

Additionally, the brand teased another update indicating that the scooter will be available in at least two trims. The base variant will be equipped with a basic TFT display panel, while the higher-spec model will boast a multi-color screen interface. This advanced display will provide essential information, including battery charge status, available range, current speed, and selected riding mode.

Honda Activa Electric scooter features (expected)

Recent reports suggest that the Honda Activa E electric scooter will offer an impressive range of around 104 kilometers in standard riding mode. Additionally, the brand may introduce a sport mode option that enhances power delivery for a more dynamic riding experience. The powertrain is likely to feature a swingarm-mounted motor setup, a design choice similar to that found in other electric scooters within this market segment. This configuration aims to optimize weight distribution and improve handling.

One of the standout features is expected to be removable battery packs, allowing for easy swapping at charging stations. Moreover, the higher variant might include functionalities such as turn-by-turn navigation and music playback control. It's also anticipated that LED lighting elements will be standard across both variants. While pricing details from HMSI are still pending, market speculation indicates that the Activa E will be competitively priced within its segment.

