Kawasaki ZX 4R 2025 model launched in India at Rs 8.79 lakh

Kawasaki has launched a sports bike in India. The newly launched Kawasaki ZX-4R is a four cylinder 400cc supersport bike. The bike is the updated version of last generation model and remains mechanically unchanged. However, it gets a new colour and its price has been raised by Rs 30,000. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Kawasaki ZX-4R.

Kawasaki ZX-4R India price

Priced at Rs 8.79 lakh, the ZX-4R stands out as a distinctive and somewhat costly option. While it boasts a unique engine specification not found in other motorcycles, its price tag is closely aligned with larger models like the Triumph Daytona 660 (Rs 9.72 lakh) and the Suzuki GSX-8S (Rs 9.25 lakh).

Kawasaki ZX-4R specifications

The Kawasaki ZX-4R boasts an exhilarating four-cylinder engine that revs beyond 15,000rpm, generating 75hp (or 77hp with ram air) and delivering 37.6Nm of torque. It features a tubular steel frame and is equipped with Showa suspension at both the front and rear. Braking performance is provided by a dual disc setup at the front, utilising 290mm rotors.

In terms of technology, the ZX-4R offers a 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity and includes four distinct riding modes. For those seeking additional features like a quickshifter and preload adjustable suspension, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is available for an extra Rs 63,000. The ZX-4RR also showcases Kawasaki's iconic green colour scheme, while the ZX-4R is offered exclusively in a sleek black finish.

