Toyota to disrupt sedan market with the launch of new Camry next month

Toyota is set to launch a new version of its popular Camry sedan in India soon. This will be the ninth generation of the Camry, and it will arrive early next month. The new model features updated designs and improved interiors, making it more appealing than ever. Plus, it comes with new features that enhance the driving experience. This version of the Camry will only be available with a petrol-hybrid engine, which combines petrol and electric power for better efficiency. It will take the place of the current Camry, which has been on sale in India since 2019 and received an update in 2022.

New Toyota Camry India launch

The new Toyota Camry is set to launch in India on December 11. Toyota plans to assemble the new Camry locally from imported kits at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka. Prices for the new Camry are set to be announced next month, with deliveries expected to commence next year.

The vehicle will also be showcased at Toyota’s stall during the upcoming Bharat Mobility show in January.

New Toyota Camry design

The latest-generation Camry maintains the established formula of its predecessors. The exterior design is new, while the vehicle continues to utilise the modular TNGA-K platform from the outgoing model. This platform is commonly employed in various Toyota and Lexus cars and SUVs worldwide.

In terms of design, the new Camry represents an evolution of the current model. It is slightly longer but retains the same wheelbase. The front design features elements reminiscent of Lexus models, particularly in the chin's anvil shape. The compact headlight pods incorporate modern lighting elements, including LED Daytime Running Lights, contributing to the overall aesthetic. Additionally, the side profile includes more defining lines, and the rear features ‘C’-shaped tail-light units in place of the previous large tail-lights.

New Toyota Camry Interior

The new Camry features a significantly redesigned interior with an entirely new dashboard layout that includes two digital screens. Instrumentation is provided through a 7-inch display, while infotainment functions are managed by a floating 12.3-inch touchscreen. It is expected to come equipped with a JBL sound system, heads-up display, digital key, and various other technological features.

Targeting chauffeur-driven buyers, particularly in markets such as India, the rear seat includes a recline function and ventilation. Controls for the blinds and additional features are situated between the seats. The vehicle will also incorporate the Toyota Safety Sense package, which consists of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as dynamic radar cruise control with curve speed reduction, lane departure alert with steering assistance, and a pre-collision braking system.

New Toyota Camry powertrain

The new Camry will feature a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine combined with two electric motors, producing a total output of 227hp. Similar to other Toyota hybrids, the Camry utilises an eCVT gearbox for the hybrid powertrain. The new model is expected to achieve improved efficiency of approximately 25 kmpl, an increase from the previous model's 19.1 kmpl.

