Ather now offers an 8-year or 80,000km battery warranty option with its Pro pack

Ather has recently announced a new warranty option aimed at providing better assurance to its customers regarding battery longevity. Currently, the company offers a five-year or 60,000 km warranty for new customers who purchase the Pro Pack. With the introduction of this new warranty scheme, customers will have the opportunity to extend their coverage even further.

The noteworthy aspect of this new warranty is the provision of an 8-year or 80,000 km battery warranty, which includes coverage for battery degradation that falls below 70 percent. Ather describes this warranty, named Eight70TM, as transferable, meaning that if a customer decides to sell their scooter, the warranty can be passed on to the new owner. Furthermore, it offers coverage for deep discharge situations that may occur if the scooter is left unused for extended periods. There is also an assurance of free labor costs in the event that a warranty claim needs to be filed.

This optional warranty will be available to customers for a fee of Rs 4,999, but only for those who have selected the Pro Pack with their Ather scooter. The Pro Pack is known to unlock a variety of smart features on the scooter and comes at a cost ranging from Rs 13,000 to Rs 20,000, depending on the specific model.

Ravneet Singh Phokela, the Chief Business Officer at Ather Energy Limited, highlighted that battery durability plays a significant role in the decision-making process for electric vehicle buyers. He noted that many customers express concerns about battery longevity and replacement costs. In response to these worries, the company introduced the Eight70TM Warranty, aiming to provide 70% battery health assurance for up to 8 years. Phokela believes this initiative will help alleviate any apprehensions potential buyers may have regarding the long-term health of their scooter batteries.

