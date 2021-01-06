Safari is back! Tata rebrands upcoming SUV Gravitas. Check launch date, other details

Image Source : TATA MOTORS 'Gravitas': Tata Motors to launch iconic Safari as new SUV. Check launch date, other details

The iconic Tata Safari is back. Tata Motors on Wednesday said it is bringing back 'Safari' with its upcoming flagship SUV. It is code-named as the Gravitas. Tata Motors said the new avatar of the Safari will once again re-energise the market, amplifying its cult status.

The new Safari has evolved to satisfy the new age SUV customers, who demand design, verstaility, plush and comfortable interiors, performance for a modern, multifaceted lifestyle, the company said.

FEATURES

It is based on the D8 platform from Land Rover. The adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future, Tata Motors said in a statement. It said Tata Safari introduced India to the SUV lifestyle, and glamourised the segment in the country for other players to follow. "For over two decades, the SUV presented prestige and performance, and in its new avatar, the Safari will carry forward this rich idea and its strong legacy," the auto major added.

LAUNCH DATE

The iconic Safari will be arriving in showrooms this January.

BOOKINGS

Booking for the new Safari will begin shortly, the Mumbai-based automaker said.