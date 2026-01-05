Tata Punch Facelift to launch on January 13; New look, enhanced features revealed Tata Motors has officially confirmed the launch date of the Punch facelift for January 13, 2026. The first teaser reveals major design updates, new features, and hints at improved safety tech, making the refreshed Punch a stronger contender in India’s entry-level SUV segment.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors, one of the leading automobile companies, has finally unleashed the date for the Punch facelift launch. After months of testing on Indian roads, the company will be launching the car on January 13 (2026). The company dropped an official teaser, flaunting some of the features of the exterior of the car in blue colour, on their official website, and it also gave us a sneak peek at the new design and features.

TATA Punch facelift: What’s new?

As per the teaser, the front end looks totally different. The car will come with a slimmer grille, new LED daytime running lights and a headlamp setup stacked vertically, which is just like you see on the Punch EV.

The car gives an SUV vibe:

The whole thing looks sharper and more up-to-date. Tata also tweaked the front bumper, giving it a bigger air dam and a bolder fake silver skid plate to boost that tough SUV vibe. From the side, you will spot fresh 16-inch alloy wheels, and at the back, there are new connected LED taillamps with a smoky finish. That’s a nod to the Altroz, if you’re familiar. They even showed off a new blue paint job, hinting that more colour choices are on the way.

Front camera placement:

On the features side, the teaser flashes a front camera right below the Tata logo. That points to a 360-degree camera system—a big upgrade for this segment and definitely a plus for safety and convenience. Spy shots also hint at a revamped cabin, a bigger infotainment screen, and a longer list of goodies. You can expect things like a digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a driver’s seat you can adjust for height.

Upgraded safety:

Safety’s getting a boost, too. The Punch facelift promises six airbags as standard, plus electronic stability control, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and the option for that 360-degree camera.

Petrol and CNG: Variants and capacity:

Under the hood, Tata’s sticking with the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol and the i-CNG version with dual-cylinder tech. But here’s the kicker: they’re adding a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which should make things more exciting on the road.

Expected price tag

Price-wise, the new Punch should start around Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). Once it lands, it will go up against the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3, Maruti Ignis, and Nissan Magnite. So, if you are planning to buy the new Punch Facelift, you may keep a close eye out.

ALSO READ: