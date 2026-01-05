CES 2026: Self-driving cars and AI take spotlight as automakers slow down EV push Autonomous driving and artificial intelligence are stealing the spotlight as automakers scale back electric vehicle (EV) ambitions at CES 2026. With EV demand slowing and costs rising, carmakers and tech firms are increasingly betting on AI-powered self-driving technologies.

CES 2026: Self-driving technology is stealing the spotlight at the Consumer Electronics Show this year. Automakers and investors are all focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) and are shifting gears as the car industry fights with slow electric vehicle sales, rising costs, endless safety questions and tough regulations. Right now, the AI-powered automobile is not just an idea; companies are working hard to shape up as the industry’s next big hope for solving problems and making money.

The main talk of the event is the AI push in the autonomous vehicles to make them safer and more reliable. This will be a great benefit to the businesses as well as to the common man. The enhanced technology is all about smarter connectivity, faster data, and cars that can make decisions on their own (for better self-driving and keeping safety in mind). You will see these ideas front and centre at the automotive showcases.

Automakers change direction on EVs

For a while, CES was known as a go-to place for fancy electric vehicle (EV) launches and prototype models being showcased. But things just turned different this time, as 2026 is the year when multiple car companies are not flaunting the design or any new EVs.

We think that the companies have shifted their focus. Though the EV incentives seem to have dried up (as per the reports), the automakers are still working on their earlier EV bets that did not work well earlier. With the rising costs and massive write-offs, the EV market is reportedly slowing down.

A new wave of self-driving is on its way

While EVs are taking a back seat, self-driving tech is picking up again. Big moves—like Tesla’s limited robotaxi launch in Austin and Waymo’s fast growth—are giving the field a fresh jolt of excitement. At CES, expect to see suppliers and startups rolling out new gear and software aimed at taking the driver out of the equation, or at least making driving a lot less hands-on. Features like advanced driver-assistance, hands-free highway cruising, and automatic lane changes are popping up everywhere. Some brands are even promising “eyes-off” driving right in the middle of city traffic.

AI everywhere at CES

AI is not just running cars this year. It is everywhere, packed into everything from robots and wearables to smart home gadgets and health tech. Big names like Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and AMD’s Lisa Su are headlining the event, which really says it all—AI is at the heart of just about every industry now.

Money worries and tough competition

Still, there is a cloud hanging over all this innovation, which is the pricing. Automakers are up against high tariffs on cars and parts, which means slimmer profits. Most are just eating these costs themselves instead of raising prices for buyers. Meanwhile, competition from Chinese carmakers and tech companies is heating up fast. That’s pushing everyone to get leaner and sharper—expect those themes to come up a lot at CES this year.

