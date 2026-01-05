Odysse Electric closes out 2025 with 133 per cent growth; December sales hit 990 units Odysse Electric Vehicles wrapped up 2025 on a high, selling 990 units in December—a 133 per cent jump from last year. The company crossed 5,255 units for the year, expanded its retail presence, and kept pace with rising demand for its smart electric two-wheelers.

New Delhi:

Odysse Electric Vehicles, a premium electric two-wheeler space in India, ended December 2025 with growth in the EV segment. The company reportedly sold 990 units, more than doubling last year’s December numbers (425 units). That’s a 133 per cent year-on-year surge, a clear sign that more people are ready to make the switch to electric.

In total, Odysse moved over 5,255 scooters and bikes in 2025, with steady demand coming in from both cities and smaller towns.

Reaching more riders

Behind these numbers is a rapidly growing network. Odysse now covers over 300 PIN codes across India, making it easier for people everywhere to check out—and actually buy—its scooters and motorcycles.

Dealerships saw more visitors, more people took test rides, and more walked out as owners, especially during the busy festive season at the end of the year.

Hot new models turn heads

The buzz is not just about numbers. It’s also about the bikes themselves. New launches like the Racer Neo, Snap, HyFy, and the high-speed Odysse SUN really caught people’s attention, combining performance with smart features that work for daily riders.

These models found fans among tech lovers, budget-conscious buyers, and riders who care about the environment. Good reviews and returning customers only helped strengthen Odysse’s reputation in a crowded market.

Festive deals and financing seal the deal

December’s strong sales got a boost from the festive mood, plus some tempting retail offers, easy financing, and better after-sales service. All this made it easier for first-time buyers to take the plunge.

Interest from new dealership partners also picked up, giving Odysse even more room to grow across India.

What future holds for EV

Nemin Vora, Founder and CEO, summed it up: December’s results show demand is real and growing, thanks to a wider network, better customer engagement, and a focus on reliable products.

Next up, Odysse wants to keep adding dealerships, make buying and owning easier for customers, and push ahead with new ideas to match what Indian riders want. The bigger goal is to help India move faster toward clean, sustainable transportation.