Tata Nexon gets ADAS and Red Dark Edition: Check variant-wise price and other details here The new Nexon Red Dark Edition will be available across all three powertrain options (petrol, diesel, and CNG), adding style to the SUV that is already the only one to achieve dual 5-star safety ratings from both GNCAP and BNCAP (India NCAP).

Tata Motors has just revealed an exciting update for their popular SUV, the Nexon. They've introduced a new safety feature called the Advanced Driver Assistance System, designed to make driving even safer. The Nexon is already well-known for its safety, being the first car in India to receive a top 5-star safety rating. It’s also unique in holding dual 5-star ratings from two respected safety organizations, GNCAP and BNCAP. This latest feature is a significant improvement that will help keep both drivers and passengers safer on the road.

Exclusive Red Dark Edition launched

Furthermore, Tata Motors has also introduced a special edition of the Nexon called the Red Dark Edition, alongside updates to its technology. This new version is available in petrol, diesel, and CNG options, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 12.44 lakh.

The company emphasises that this launch showcases its dedication to offering Indian customers a great combination of safety, performance, and style. With new safety features included, the Nexon is set to raise the bar for safety in the SUV market in India.

Tata Nexon variant-wise price

Advanced ADAS features

Further strengthening its safety record, the Nexon now boasts ADAS features. These advanced features significantly enhance safety by alerting the driver and automatically intervening in emergencies. Key features include:

Forward Collision Warning (FCW): Provides audio-visual alerts for potential front-end impacts

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB): Automatically applies brakes if the driver doesn't react in time.

time.

Lane Departure Warning (LDW): Alerts the driver in case of unintentional lane drift.

Lane Centering System (LCS): Keeps the vehicle precisely centered within its lane.

Lane Keep Assist (LKA): Provides gentle steering corrections to maintain lane discipline.

High Beam Assist (HBA): Automatically adjusts headlights for optimal night visibility.

Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR): Detects and displays important road signs for driver awareness.

New sales record

In addition to its safety credentials, the Nexon has also achieved remarkable commercial success, becoming the number one selling car in India in September 2025.

