Renault India announces price hike; prepares for major 2026 launches Renault currently offers three models in India, the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger, all of which will see price adjustments intended to offset rising input costs and shifting macroeconomic factors.

Renault India announced on Friday that it will increase vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent starting in January. This adjustment is intended to offset the impact of rising input costs and shifting macroeconomic factors.

The French automaker currently offers three models in the Indian market: the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger. In an official statement, the company noted, "The price increase will vary across models and variants. Despite this revision, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering high-quality products and a compelling value proposition for our customers".

Renault joins several other manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi, who have already announced price hikes for next month. These industry-wide increases are largely driven by the weakening of the Rupee against the Euro and Dollar.

Looking Ahead: Renault’s 2026 product roadmap

Following recent updates to the Kiger compact SUV and Triber MPV, Renault is shifting its focus toward a major offensive in the SUV segment. Two significant launches are planned for 2026:

1. The All-New Renault Duster

Renault is set to kick off 2026 with the highly anticipated relaunch of the Duster on Republic Day. While the new generation is already sold globally, the Indian version is expected to feature a more premium interior and upmarket finishes to compete effectively in the local mid-size SUV segment.

2. New 7-Seater SUV

Building on the Duster platform, Renault is developing a larger 7-seater SUV slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2026. Drawing inspiration from international models like the Bigster or Boreal, this vehicle will feature a longer wheelbase, three rows of seating, and distinct design elements to differentiate it from its 5-seater sibling.

