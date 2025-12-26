Tata Motors to leverage JLR’s EMA platform for premium 'Avinya' range Tata Motors has announced a strategic collaboration with its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), after determining that JLR’s architecture is the perfect fit for the Avinya brand's premium positioning.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors is preparing to launch its first electric vehicle under the Avinya brand next year. In a significant move ahead of this launch, the company has announced a strategic collaboration with its subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), according to a report by Autocar.

PB Balaji, Group CFO of Tata Motors, confirmed that the upcoming premium Avinya EVs will be built upon JLR’s "born-electric" Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA).

A strategic partnership

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML) and Jaguar Land Rover. Under this agreement, Tata Motors will utilize the EMA platform in exchange for a royalty fee. The partnership extends beyond the chassis, granting Tata access to:

Advanced electrical architectures

Electric Drive Units (EDUs)

Battery pack technology

Specialised manufacturing expertise

"This collaboration will significantly reduce our development time and transition Tata Motors into advanced electrical and electronic architectures," said Balaji. "It prepares the brand for a future of autonomous vehicles and represents a significant win-win strategy for both Tata Motors and JLR".

Balaji further explained that while searching for a dedicated "pure EV" platform, they found that JLR’s architecture was the perfect fit for the premium positioning of the Avinya brand.

Understanding JLR’s EMA architecture

First announced in 2021, the Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) is a dedicated EV platform designed to support high-level connectivity and performance.

Key features of the EMA platform:

Space-Efficiency: Engineered "around the battery" with a completely flat floor, maximizing interior cabin space.

Future-Ready Tech: Built to support Level 2+ autonomy, Software Over The Air (SOTA), and Feature Over The Air (FOTA) updates.

Advanced Charging: Features a highly integrated propulsion system with cell-to-pack battery technology, allowing for ultra-fast charging and high-performance capabilities.

Connectivity: Capable of vehicle-to-infrastructure communication and extensive cloud integration.

Safety: Engineered to meet 5-star global safety ratings.

To maintain a competitive edge, Tata Motors plans to localise the EMA architecture in India. This strategy allows the company to balance premium global engineering with local cost-efficiencies.

