Renault Duster returns to India: New 4x4 SUV debuts with hybrid powertrain, terrain modes Renault has launched the all-new Duster in India, featuring a muscular design, 4x4 Terrain Control, a powerful turbo engine, and a strong hybrid powertrain. Check key details.

New Delhi:

Renault has launched its new Duster SUV in India. The newly launched SUV was unveiled at an event held in Chennai. The SUV features a muscular silhouette and will be offered with a strong hybrid powertrain. Bookings for the Renault Duster are now open at Rs 21,000. The company is also offering introductory benefits, including special introductory pricing and priority delivery for early customers. The SUV is set to arrive in March, when its official prices will be announced. Deliveries will begin in April, while the hybrid variant is expected to arrive around Diwali.

Renault has also introduced Renault Forever, an initiative aimed at making vehicle ownership simpler and more hassle-free. As part of this programme, the newly launched Duster will be offered with a 7-year or 1,50,000 km warranty, providing long-term peace of mind to customers.

Platform and Design Details

The new Renault Duster is underpinned by the Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP). The SUV showcases a bold and rugged design, highlighting its muscular stance and strong road presence.

Engine and Transmission Details

The new Renault Duster gets a GDI turbo engine paired with a 6-speed DCT featuring a wet clutch and an e-shifter. This powertrain produces 163PS of power and 280Nm of torque. The SUV will also be offered with a hybrid powertrain, featuring a 1.8-litre GDI dedicated hybrid engine, a 1.4kWh battery pack, and an 8-speed DHT transmission paired with two electric motors.

4x4 Capability and Terrain Control

The 2026 Renault Duster comes equipped with a 4x4 Terrain Control system that offers five driving modes: Auto, Snow, Mud/Sand, Off-road, and Eco.

The 4x4 variants provide a ground clearance of 217mm, along with an approach angle of 31 degrees and a departure angle of 36 degrees, enhancing the SUV’s off-road capability.

Off-Road Features and Technology

(Image Source : RENAULT)Renault Duster interior

The SUV also features hill-descent control, which operates at speeds of up to 30kmph. All off-road-related information is displayed on the infotainment screen, allowing drivers to monitor performance while tackling challenging terrain.

(Image Source : RENAULT)Renault Duster boot space

The new Renault Duster also offers a spacious 700-litre boot, making it practical for long journeys and everyday use. It comes with Google Built-in, enhancing the in-car connected experience. The SUV is equipped with an electric power tailgate and a sunroof, along with powered and ventilated seats for added comfort.

On the safety front, the new Duster features 17 ADAS functions, including a 360-degree camera and ultrasonic sensors that assist with parking and low-speed manoeuvring.

