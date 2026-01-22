Mahindra Thar becomes more expensive: Check updated variant-wise prices Mahindra Thar gets a price hike of Rs 20,000 across all variants. Base AXT 2WD remains at Rs 9.99 lakh. Check new prices, engine options, and facelift updates.

New Delhi:

Mahindra Thar has recently received a price hike. All variants of the popular SUV are now Rs 20,000 more expensive. However, the base AXT 2WD variant continues to be priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The revised prices are effective immediately.

With the latest hike, the top-spec variant of the Mahindra Thar is now priced at Rs 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Below are the updated variant-wise prices of the SUV.

Mahindra Thar Updated Prices (ex-Showroom)

Following the revision, Mahindra has increased prices across the range, while retaining the entry-level pricing under Rs 10 lakh. The changes apply uniformly to all trims, except for the base variant, which remains unchanged.

Variant New Price (Rs in lakh) Old Price (Rs in lakh) Difference (Rs in lakh) AXT Diesel 2WD 9.99 10 0 LXT Diesel 2WD MT 12.39 12 0.2 LXT Petrol 2WD AT 14.19 14 0.2 LXT Petrol 4WD MT 14.89 14.69 0.2 LXT Diesel 4WD MT 15.69 15.49 0.2 LXT Petrol 4WD AT 16.45 16.25 0.2 LXT Diesel 4WD AT 17.19 16.99 0.2

Mahindra Thar engine and powertrain options remain unchanged

Mahindra Thar was recently updated with a facelift in October 2025. Despite the update, the SUV continues to offer the same engine options:

A 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 119hp, available with a manual gearbox only

A 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine generating 152hp

A 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 132hp

Both the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel engines are available with manual and automatic transmission options. Four-wheel drive (4WD) is offered as an option with the petrol engine, while it comes standard with the 2.2-litre diesel variant.

Mahindra Thar facelift brings exterior and interior updates

As part of the facelift, the Mahindra Thar now features a refreshed exterior design, including a body-coloured grille and a dual-tone front bumper.

Inside the cabin, the SUV gets several upgrades such as a new black dashboard theme, a redesigned steering wheel, rear AC vents, door-mounted power window switches, and individual centre armrests for both the driver and front passenger with added storage. Additional features include a grab handle on the A-pillar and a fuel-lid opener button positioned near the steering wheel.

New features added with the update

The facelifted Mahindra Thar also comes equipped with a rear wiper and washer, a rear-view camera, and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, enhancing convenience and usability.

Previous price adjustments after facelift launch

Following the launch of the facelifted model, the price of the top variant had earlier increased by Rs 38,000, while the entry-level variant saw a price reduction of Rs 32,000.