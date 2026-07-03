Mikel Oyarzabal scores brace as Spain hammer Austria to qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16

Los Angeles:

Spain hammered Austria 3-0 in Los Angeles to secure a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Real Sociedad forward Mikel Oyarzabal scored a brace, while Pedro Porro added another as Spain controlled the match from start to finish. The La Rojas dominated possession and created plenty of chances across the halves against a disciplined but ultimately outclassed Austrian side.

Notably, Spain took charge early, dictating tempo through sustained midfield control and quick passing rotations. Austria defended in a compact shape and looked to counterattack when possible, but struggled to create meaningful opportunities in the final third. They even struggled to put a single shot on target.

For Spain, the breakthrough came in the first half when Oyarzabal converted from close range after a well-constructed move. Marc Cucurella’s low cross found him unmarked in the box, and the 29-year-old made no mistake, turning it in. Austria keeper Alexander Schlager, who was having a stunning game until that point, couldn’t even make a move to save the grounded shot as Oyarzabal made it 1-0 for Spain.

Austria attempted to respond through quick transitions, but Spain’s defensive organisation limited their attacking threat, with clear chances at a premium before the break.

Spain score two more in second half

In the second half, Spain doubled their lead through Pedro Porro, who finished a move originating from the left flank to give his side a more comfortable cushion. It was once again Cucurella who passed it to Alex Baena inside the box, who eventually found Porro in the 66th minute of the game. The right-back somehow made a run from the middle as he was left unmarked by Austrian defence.

Now, despite Austria’s efforts to re-enter the match, Spain maintained control through possession and territorial dominance. Oyarzabal then added his second goal late in the match to complete his brace and eventually ensured a comprehensive victory.

The result sends Spain into the Round of 16 of the expanded World Cup format. They will now play the winner of the match between Portugal and Croatia. Austria, on the other hand, exit the competition after a spirited campaign that ended against superior opposition in the knockout stage. Was this their legend David Alaba’s final international game? Only time will tell.

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