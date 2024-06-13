Reliance Jio launches new product for electric vehicles: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has launched a new product for electric vehicles. A new product called JioEV Aries is listed on Amazon. As per the product description on the e-commerce portal, it is a universal Type 2 charging connector compatible with all electric and plug-in hybrid cars. Here are all the details about the JioEV Aries you need to know.

The JioEV Aries for electric cars is equipped with CE and ARAI certifications and has a charging capacity of 7.4 kW, making it suitable for overnight charging of electric vehicle batteries. Jio claims that their new EV charger reduces the overall charging time compared to a 3.3 kW charger. It is currently available for Rs 46,499 on Amazon.

The JioEV Aries is designed with an IP55 and IK10 rating, meaning it is resistant to dust, water jets, and impacts. This ensures long-term durability in harsh weather conditions, as listed on the e-commerce platform.

The Aries wallbox offers 360-degree protection to keep electric vehicles (EVs) safe. It features internal RCD, overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection, undervoltage protection, residual current protection, short circuit protection, over-temperature protection, ground fault protection, and integrated surge protection. The wallbox weighs 3.75 kg and can be installed on a wall, pillar, or pole. It is a plug-and-play device with RFID technology, allowing users to connect to a power supply, tap the RFID, and start charging.

