Odisha to unveil EV Policy 2.0 targeting half of new registrations as BEVs by 2036 The state is in the process of updating the Odisha EV Policy 2021. This revision aims to extend the policy's duration and boost incentives for both electric vehicle buyers and Charge Point Operators (CPOs).

The Odisha government has announced its plans to introduce EV Policy 2.0, with the goal of achieving at least 50 percent battery-operated electric vehicles (BEVs) in all new vehicle registrations by 2036. The state is currently revising the Odisha EV Policy 2021, which includes extending the policy's validity and enhancing incentives for both EV buyers and Charge Point Operators (CPOs), as shared in an official statement. During a recent meeting attended by Usha Padhee, the principal secretary of Commerce and Transport, and Vishal Kumar Dev, the principal secretary of Energy, senior officials from both departments engaged in thorough discussions aimed at promoting Odisha's transition to electric mobility and meeting essential targets.

Registration of EVs

The statement highlighted that the registration of EVs in the state has significantly increased, rising from 1.16 percent in 2021 to 8.71 percent by June 20, 2025. It was confirmed that the target is to ensure at least 50 percent of new vehicle registrations consist of BEVs by 2036.

Public Charging Stations

Currently, Odisha boasts over 550 Public Charging Stations (PCS), which include both publicly accessible and captive infrastructure operated by two-wheeler manufacturers, power distribution companies, and oil marketing firms. Furthermore, the State Transport Authority (STA) has already issued a request for proposals to develop EV charging stations at strategic locations throughout the state.

The government is adopting a comprehensive approach to stimulate both the supply (through a manufacturing ecosystem) and the demand (via consumer incentives) for EVs, ensuring balanced and inclusive growth in the electric vehicle sector.

Meanwhile, global automobile manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, Skoda-Volkswagen, Hyundai, and Kia, have expressed interest in producing electric cars in India, according to Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy's remarks last month.

These companies have conveyed their interest during stakeholder discussions between the government and the industry concerning the 'Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Passenger Cars in India,' for which the minister recently unveiled detailed guidelines.

