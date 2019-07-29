Image Source : WHEELBHP Hyundai Kona explodes in a garage in Canada

On July 26, a Hyundai Kona car exploded while sitting idle in the home garage as per reported by CBC Canada. The explosion reportedly blew off the garage door to the other side of the street and also broke parts of the roof.

The root cause of the explosion is currently unknown but the local fire department confirmed that the car was responsible for the explosion. The car manufacturer is currently investigating and the official reason for the explosion will be confirmed soon.

About 30 firefighters were needed to put out the fire caused by the explosion.

Such incidents lead to people believing that electric vehicles are prone to exploding and the technology is not there yet to buy an electric vehicle.

The Hyundai launched the Kona Electric SUV in India on July 9.

The Hyundai Kona comes with different driving modes, infotainment features, 136 PS of power with an ability to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 9.7 seconds.

The vehicle could be charged fully in around 6 hours. The SUV also comes with other features like six airbags, anti-lock braking systems with electronic brake-force distribution, tyre pressure monitoring system and rear camera with guidelines.

