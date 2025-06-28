New TVS Apache RTR 160cc launched with enhanced features, starts at Rs 1.34 lakh The TVS Apache RTR 160 has been in production for several years, with updates mainly aimed at meeting new regulations. The most recent update ensures that the bike complies with OBD2B standards.

TVS Motor Company has launched the 2025 TVS Apache RTR 160 cc motorcycle, which features OBD2B compliance and a Dual-Channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The motorcycle is equipped with multiple ride modes including Sport, Urban, and Rain, along with Bluetooth and Voice Assist capabilities through the TVS SmartXonnect feature. It is available in colors such as Matte Black and Pearl White with red alloy wheels.

The powertrain of the Apache 160 2V remains consistent, maintaining a 160cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which produces 16hp at 8,750rpm and 13.85Nm at 7,000rpm.

TVS Apache RTR 160 price

The price of the dual-channel ABS variant is set at Rs 1.34 lakh, which is a Rs 4,000 increase compared to the Racing Edition. The Apache RTR 160 range starts at Rs 1.21 lakh, with the top-spec dual-channel ABS variant reaching Rs 1.34 lakh.

TVS Motor Company Head-Business Premium, Vimal Sumbly, commented on the launch of a new variant, stating that the TVS Apache RTR 160 has consistently set benchmarks in its segment and has evolved with every generation. He mentioned that with segment-leading features such as Ride Modes, SmartXonnect with Voice Assist, and now Dual Channel ABS, the motorcycle continues to redefine the expectations of riders regarding performance.

Meanwhile, the transport ministry has announced that starting in January of next year, it will require all new two-wheelers to be equipped with anti-lock braking systems, regardless of their engine size. This move aims to improve rider safety significantly.

