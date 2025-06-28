Govt proposes new, distinct registration plate system for hydrogen-powered vehicles The transport ministry has proposed new registration plates for all three categories of vehicles: commercial, private, and rental.

The transport ministry announced a proposal for a new category of registration number plates specifically for hydrogen fuel-operated vehicles. According to a draft notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the design for commercial hydrogen fuel vehicles would feature a number plate where the top half is green and the bottom half is blue, with the figures displayed in yellow. For private hydrogen fuel vehicles, the top half of the number plate would also be green and the bottom half blue, but the figures would appear in white. Additionally, for rental cabs, the top half of the number plate would be black, the bottom half blue, and the figures would be in yellow.

(Image Source : SORA AI)Proposed private hydrogen fuel vehicles number plate (representational image)

(Image Source : SORA AI)Proposed rental hydrogen fuel vehicles number plate (representational image)

Centre working continuously on green energy

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised hydrogen gas as the fuel of India's future and highlighted the Centre's ongoing efforts in promoting green energy. Speaking at the 12th convocation of Graphic Era Deemed University, he emphasised that work is underway to produce hydrogen from organic municipal waste, which he described as a cost-effective solution. Gadkari mentioned that he personally drives a vehicle powered by hydrogen gas.

New safety rules for bikes

The transport ministry has announced new safety rules for motorcycles and scooters. Starting in January of next year, all new two-wheeled vehicles, no matter their engine size, must have an anti-lock braking system. This feature helps prevent the wheels from locking up during sudden stops, making it safer for riders by reducing the chance of skidding and accidents.

Additionally, when you buy a new two-wheeler, the manufacturer will need to provide two helmets that meet safety standards. Also, from January 1, 2026, all models in a specific category will need to include this braking system to ensure riders are better protected.

