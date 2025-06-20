Maharashtra extends HSRP deadline for pre-2019 vehicles to August 15 Maharashtra is home to around 2.10 crore old vehicles that were registered before the designated date. However, in the past six months, only 23 lakh of these vehicles have been equipped with HSRPs.

The Maharashtra government announced on Friday that it had extended the deadline for vehicles to have high-security registration plates (HSRP) fitted until August 15, cautioning that strict measures would be taken against those who do not comply. This marked the third extension issued by the state transport commissioner for fitting HSRPs on vehicles registered before April 1, 2019. Initially, the deadline was pushed back from March 31 to the end of April and then again to the end of June. According to the transport department's estimates, Maharashtra has approximately 2.10 crore old vehicles registered before the specified date; however, only 23 lakh of these had been fitted with HSRPs over the past six months.

The transport commissioner's office stated that failure to meet the extended deadline would lead to enforcement actions starting August 16. They clarified that enforcement squads would target vehicles lacking HSRPs after this date, but those who had booked valid appointments before August 15 would not face any repercussions.

Appointments for HSRP installation

Vehicle owners were advised to schedule appointments for HSRP installation through the transport department's website. It was also mentioned that the department had appointed three companies to carry out the installation procedure following a lengthy tendering process, which aims to equip 2.10 crore vehicles out of a total vehicle population exceeding 4 crore.

The HSRP initiative was first introduced in December 2024, giving vehicle owners four months to comply with the initial deadline of March 31.

How to apply for HSRP in Maharashtra

To apply for the High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) in Maharashtra, start by visiting the Maharashtra Transport Department's website.

From the top menu, click on the HSRP option.

Next, select the "HSRP Online Book" and choose your RTO office.

Make sure to fill in all the required details accurately.

It's important to note that if your vehicle is registered at any RTO office in Maharashtra, you can have the HSRP fitted at an HSRP fitment center in a different city within the state, through an authorised agency. Vehicle owners are encouraged to pick a fitment center that is convenient to their home or workplace.

