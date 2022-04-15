Maruti Suzuki drives in Ertiga facelift at Rs 8.35 lakh

Follow us on Image Source : MARUTI SUZUKI WEBSITE The model now comes with cruise control, auto headlamps with 'follow me home' functionality, and CNG specific speedometer in S-CNG variants.

New Ertiga 2022 Launched: New Delhi Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched a new version of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga priced between Rs 8.35-12. 79 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model comes with a 1.5 litre petrol engine paired with both manual and automatic transmissions. The auto major has also launched CNG trims of the vehicle.

The model comes with hybrid technology and driven by an all-new advanced six-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

“Ertiga's launch ten years ago was a significant moment in the Indian automobile industry, as it created a new segment that has been growing at a CAGR of 4.7 per cent," MSI Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi noted.

The next-gen Ertiga with advanced technology features comes with a new engine and an all-new transmission, he added.

"As it stays true to its brand vision of providing comfort, technology, and safety features, while being fuel-efficient for customers, the next-gen Ertiga will surely continue to be India's go-to MPV. We are confident that the next-gen Ertiga will be widely embraced by our customers," Takeuchi stated.

Available both in petrol and CNG options, Ertiga offers a mileage of 20.51 km/l (petrol) and 26.11km/kg (CNG).

The model now comes with cruise control, auto headlamps with 'follow me home' functionality, and CNG specific speedometer in S-CNG variants.

The new Ertiga can also be owned through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 18,600 (petrol) and Rs 22,400 (CNG), the company said.