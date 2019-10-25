Image Source : MSI Maruti launches 'Ghar Aya Tyohar' campaign; ramps out huge benefits on cars

Maruti Suzuki is leaving no stone unturned to make the best out of the festive season. In another bid to maximise sales, India's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has launched the 'Ghar Aya Tyohar' campaign wherein customers can avail major benefits on all of Maruti's highest selling cars.

The all-new 'Ghar Aya Tyohar' campaign relates to Maruti Suzuki's cars sold through Arena retail channel only. Which means cars sold on Nexa network like Ciaz and Baleno are not a part of this campaign. Maruti's Arena cars include -- Dzire, WagonR, Ertiga, Swift, Celerio, Eeco, Alto 800, Vitara Brezza and the newly launched S-Presso.

As per the campaign the company will provide benefits upto ₹ 77,600 on Swift, ₹ 96,100 on Vitara Brezza, ₹ 60,000 on Alto 800, ₹ 83,900 on Dzire, ₹ 60,000 on Celerio and ₹ 50,000 on Eeco.

Full List of Benefits

No. Car Benefit 1. Swift (Petrol) ₹ 50,000 2. Swift (Diesel) ₹ 77,600 3. Dzire (Petrol) ₹ 55,000 4. Dzire (Diesel) ₹ 83,900 5. Celerio 60,000 6. Alto 900 ₹ 60,000 7. Alti K10 ₹ 55,000 8. Eeco 5-seater ₹ 40,000 9. Eeco 7-seater ₹ 50,000 10. Vitara Brezza ₹ 96,100

Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest car manufacturer cut its production by 17.48 per cent in September making it the eighth straight month where the output has been cut. Sales and production figures both show that Maruti has not enjoyed the best of the times in an unprecedented auto sector crisis in India over the last one year. Read the elaborated report on Maruti Suzuki's numbers over the last one year

And Maruti Suzuki is not the only one on this boat. All major auto manufacturers in India have struggled to keep up the numbers this year. Most major companies including Honda and Toyota have offered such benefits on their fleet of cars in a bit to turn things around for themselves.

