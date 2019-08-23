Image Source : PTI Maruti recalls over 40,000 WagonR, owners who bought the car during THIS period will be notified

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it is recalling 40,618 units of WagonR with one litre engine to rectify issues with fuel hose mechanism.

Starting August 24, 2019 owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by MSI dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost, MSI said in a statement.

The auto major will inspect 40,618 units of the model for a possible issue of fuel hose fouling with metal clamp, it added.

The company is proactively and voluntarily undertaking a recall campaign for certain WagonR (1 litre) vehicles manufactured between November 15 2018 and August 12, 2019, MSI said.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

Maruti Suzuki Press Release

Alternatively, customers of suspected WagonR (1 litre) vehicles can visit the Company website marutisuzuki.com (Important Customer Info tab) and fill in the chassis number (MA3 followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number) on the computer screen to check if their vehicle needs any attention.

The chassis number is embossed on the vehicle ID plate and is also in the vehicle invoice / registration documents.