Jaguar EV set to launch on December 2 with no rear window and revolutionary design: What to expect?

Jaguar has teased its upcoming electric vehicle (EV) concept, the ‘Design Vision Concept’, ahead of its debut at Miami Art Week on December 2 (2024). The latest teaser (which was seen on X, formerly known as Twitter) has revealed a significant departure from traditional vehicle design, which will eliminate the rear window. Instead, the electric vehicle will rely on a camera system for rear visibility, displayed via a digital interior mirror.

Innovative design elements and features

The teasers released by Jaguar on its official X handle reveal a sleek and modern design, featuring wide proportions and smooth curves. The rear side of the vehicle showcases a unique air-cooling panel in place of a traditional rear window. Additionally, the concept car may feature a digital mirror, using a camera housed behind a flap-out panel adorned with the Jaguar logo.

Previewing future Jaguar EV models

This new concept is expected to preview a four-door electric Grand Tourer, set to be among three new EVs slated for release by 2026. Early reports suggest that production versions of the vehicle will boast over 575 horsepower and a driving range exceeding 430 miles. The base price is expected to start at over £ 100,000.

Comparisons to Polestar 4 and industry reactions

The decision to remove the rear window has drawn comparisons to the Polestar 4, which launched earlier this year without traditional rear glass. While Polestar cited improved headroom for rear passengers, Jaguar’s reasoning appears to focus more on modernizing aesthetics and functionality. However, critics have raised concerns about the potential safety implications and design complexities of removing the rear window.

Jaguar’s upcoming EV promises to be a bold step into the future of electric vehicles, combining innovative design with cutting-edge technology.

