Government boosts electric vehicle adoption and manufacturing initiatives

In the effort to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and bolster local manufacturing, the government has recently announced several new initiatives for the Indian market. These measures come as projections indicate that electric car sales in India could reach 1.5 lakh units in the current fiscal year (FY25). The adoption of electric two-wheelers is also surging in the country. The e-2W sales soared to 17,52,406 units in FY24.

This growth was led by two-wheelers and three-wheelers, which contributed 94 per cent to the total sales, according to the latest report by JMK Research and Analytics. The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 (EMPS 2024), launched by the Ministry of Heavy Industries on March 13 this year, aims to boost the adoption of EVs across the country.

Originally set to run from April 1 to July 31 with a total outlay of Rs 500 crore, the scheme has now been extended by two more months.

Now, the EMPS scheme will run till September 30, with a new outlay of Rs 778 crore. The scheme aims to foster the growth of the EV manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

According to the Ministry, the scheme will apply mainly to those e-2W and e-3Ws registered for commercial purposes.

Further, in addition to commercial use, privately or corporate-owned registered e-2W will also be eligible under the scheme, according to the Ministry.

The scheme now targets to support 560,789 electric vehicles (EVs), comprising 500,080 electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws) and 60,709 electric three-wheelers (e-3Ws).

The Scheme promotes an efficient, competitive and resilient EV manufacturing industry in the country thereby promoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.’

The aim is to attract investment from global EV manufacturers and promote India as a manufacturing destination for e-vehicles.

According to the latest CareEdge Ratings report, the electric car penetration is consistently increasing in the country, driven by the government’s efforts towards a more sustainable, environmentally friendly, and efficient transportation sector.

The shift to electric mobility extends beyond cars and trucks and e-rickshaws and e-karts are also gaining popularity across the country.

Electric bus sales soared to 3,708 units in FY2024 with a growth of 85 per cent on a YoY basis.

