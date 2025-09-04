E-rickshaws to get Bharat NCAP-like standards to improve road safety: Gadkari Nitin Gadkari, while speaking at the 7th Edition of the FICCI Road Safety Awards and Symposium, stated that the government is introducing Bharat NCAP-like standards for e-rickshaws due to their significant numbers.

New Delhi:

The government is considering implementing safety standards for e-rickshaws, similar to the Bharat NCAP, to improve road safety, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the 7th Edition of the FICCI Road Safety Awards and Symposium, the Minister for Road, Transport, and Highways said that road safety is a critical issue for the government. He noted that nearly five lakh road accidents occur in India annually, resulting in 1.8 lakh fatalities.

Concerning statistic

Gadkari highlighted a concerning statistic: approximately 66.4 per cent of the deaths are among people aged 18 to 45. He emphasized the importance of public awareness regarding traffic rules and the need to assist accident victims with immediate hospitalization.

"We are also bringing in Bharat NCAP-like standards for e-rickshaws, as they are a huge number [across the country]. We are assessing how we can improve safety in this," he stated.

Bharat NCAP

In 2023, Gadkari launched the Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme), which aims to enhance the road safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes.

Addressing the causes of road mishaps, he mentioned that around 30,000 deaths are caused by not wearing helmets, and another 16,000 deaths occur due to the non-use of seat belts. He also noted that road accidents lead to an economic loss of about 3 per cent of the GDP.

The minister acknowledged that despite progress in other areas, the government has not achieved the same level of success in reducing road accidents. He added that safety audits have been conducted at various locations to identify the causes of these accidents.

Gadkari urged the public to immediately take accident victims to hospitals, as early treatment could potentially save up to 50,000 lives.

