Creta and Scorpio dominance challenged: Maruti shakes up leaderboard in 2025’s top 5 best-selling cars The 2025 Indian automobile market has defied expectations. Despite a clear shift toward the rugged appeal of SUVs, a sedan has remarkably managed to outpace the competition to become the nation's top performer.

New Delhi:

The year 2025 has been a transformative one for the Indian automobile industry. While SUVs continue to dominate, accounting for nearly 55 per cent of the passenger vehicle segment, a surprise contender has shifted the narrative. Despite the overwhelming preference for SUVs in recent years, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire has defied the trend to become the nation's top-selling vehicle.

A historic achievement for the sedan segment

Between January and November 2025, the Dzire recorded sales of approximately 1,95,000 units, securing its spot as the best-selling car of the year. This marks a historic milestone: in the last 41 years, this is only the second time a sedan has occupied the top position. Remarkably, the Dzire was also the car that achieved this feat previously in 2018.

The SUV landscape: Creta and Scorpio face new competition

While the Dzire leads the pack, the SUV segment remains highly competitive. The Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio continue to post strong numbers, but they have officially been unseated from the very top.

Hyundai Creta: Holds second place with approximately 187,000 units sold.

Tata Nexon: Follows in third place with roughly 181,000 units sold.

Affordable favorites: WagonR and Ertiga

The remainder of the Top 5 list reinforces the Indian consumer's demand for reliability and utility:

Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Ranked fourth with 1,79,000 units, proving that practical, affordable hatchbacks remain a staple for Indian families.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: The popular MPV rounds out the top five with sales reaching approximately 1,75,000 units.

Why Maruti Suzuki still leads

The 2025 sales data underscores the enduring dominance of Maruti Suzuki in the Indian market, with the brand claiming three out of the top four positions.

The success of the Dzire sends a clear message: while high ground clearance and "SUV styling" are popular, they are not the only factors driving sales. For the modern Indian customer, competitive pricing, superior fuel efficiency, and long-term reliability remain just as critical as design trends.

ALSO READ: Tata Punch Facelift spied: 2026 Model to get major design and tech overhaul