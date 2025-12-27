Tata Punch Facelift spied: 2026 Model to get major design and tech overhaul

Advertisement
Recent spy shots of near-production Tata Punch Facelift test mules reveal a comprehensive overhaul designed to align the vehicle with Tata's modern design language.

Tata Punch Facelift to get major overhaul Image Source : @dineshdhanna/X
Written By: Om Gupta
New Delhi:

Tata Motors is preparing to refresh its popular micro-SUV, the Punch, in 2026. Recently, a test mule of the upcoming facelift was spotted in near-production guise, revealing significant updates. While the model has received minor feature additions since its debut in 2021, its core design has remained largely unchanged—until now.

Exterior styling: Adopting the new Tata DNA

Recent spy shots suggest that the Punch facelift will align its aesthetics with Tata's newer SUV lineup, such as the Nexon and Punch EV.

  • Front Fascia: The SUV will feature a redesigned bumper with a new slatted grille and two pronounced horizontal air intakes.
  • Lighting: It will adopt sleeker LED DRLs and vertically oriented headlamps, closely mimicking the sharp look of the Punch EV.
  • Side and Rear: The facelift is expected to sport fresh alloy wheel designs while retaining its signature thick body cladding for a rugged, "raw" appeal.
India Tv - Tata Punch Facelift spied
(Image Source : RUSH LANE)Tata Punch Facelift spied

Interior and technology upgrades

The cabin is set for a substantial premium upgrade. Enthusiasts can expect:

  • Digital Cockpit: A new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a matching 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.
  • Enhanced Comfort: The addition of ventilated front seats, a redesigned dashboard, and a revised center console.
  • Safety and ADAS: Notably, the facelift is expected to introduce Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring, making it one of the most tech-forward cars in its segment.

Powertrain and launch timeline

Under the hood, the 2026 Punch is expected to retain its reliable powertrain options:

  • 1.2L Revotron Petrol Engine: Available with both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.
  • i-CNG Technology: The bi-fuel version will continue to use Tata's innovative twin-cylinder setup, which preserves practical boot space.

The Tata Punch facelift is slated for a market launch in the first half (H1) of 2026.

