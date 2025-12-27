Tata Punch Facelift spied: 2026 Model to get major design and tech overhaul Recent spy shots of near-production Tata Punch Facelift test mules reveal a comprehensive overhaul designed to align the vehicle with Tata's modern design language.

New Delhi:

Tata Motors is preparing to refresh its popular micro-SUV, the Punch, in 2026. Recently, a test mule of the upcoming facelift was spotted in near-production guise, revealing significant updates. While the model has received minor feature additions since its debut in 2021, its core design has remained largely unchanged—until now.

Exterior styling: Adopting the new Tata DNA

Recent spy shots suggest that the Punch facelift will align its aesthetics with Tata's newer SUV lineup, such as the Nexon and Punch EV.

Front Fascia: The SUV will feature a redesigned bumper with a new slatted grille and two pronounced horizontal air intakes.

Lighting: It will adopt sleeker LED DRLs and vertically oriented headlamps, closely mimicking the sharp look of the Punch EV.

Side and Rear: The facelift is expected to sport fresh alloy wheel designs while retaining its signature thick body cladding for a rugged, "raw" appeal.

(Image Source : RUSH LANE) Tata Punch Facelift spied

Interior and technology upgrades

The cabin is set for a substantial premium upgrade. Enthusiasts can expect:

Digital Cockpit: A new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a matching 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

Enhanced Comfort: The addition of ventilated front seats, a redesigned dashboard, and a revised center console.

Safety and ADAS: Notably, the facelift is expected to introduce Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a 360-degree camera, and blind-spot monitoring, making it one of the most tech-forward cars in its segment.

Powertrain and launch timeline

Under the hood, the 2026 Punch is expected to retain its reliable powertrain options:

1.2L Revotron Petrol Engine: Available with both a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

i-CNG Technology: The bi-fuel version will continue to use Tata's innovative twin-cylinder setup, which preserves practical boot space.

The Tata Punch facelift is slated for a market launch in the first half (H1) of 2026.