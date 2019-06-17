Renault Triber: Launch date to price, everything you need to know 

Renault released a teaser of its newest car 'Triber' ahead of its global launch. The teaser mainly shows the front grill and follows the regular trend which renault vehicles have, lately.
Here are 10 things you need to know about the all new Renault Triber
- Renault Triber was earlier known as 'Codename: RBC'
- In Renault's Indian line up, Triber will be placed abover Kwid and is likely to be priced between 5 and 8 lakh rupees.
- The Triber will come with dual tone interiors and will share some of its features with the more expensive renault cars.
- Safety equipment on the Triber will include dual front airbags, ABS, rear parking sensors and a speed warning system. Higher variants will come with a rear parking camera as well.
- Triber comes with a tuned version of the 1.0-litre BR10 three-cylinder petrol engine that powers the Kwid. The engine will produce around 75 PS of power.
- Initially the Triber will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Renault will bring in the Automatic gearbox at some point of time.
- The Triber will AC vents for the third row of passengers because of its 7-seater nature. The seats can be removed to increase luggage space.
- There are also rumours that the Renault Triber could be launched with curtain airbags. But it is still to be seen as to what transpires of that.
- The all new Renault Triber will be based on a modified version of the Kwid’s CMF-A modular platform.
- The Renault Triber will have its global launch on the June 19.