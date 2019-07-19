Image Source : MORRIS GARAGE MG Hector bookings temporarily closed due to high initial demand

MG Hector's bookings have been temporarily closed due to the overwhelmingly high demand that the company has received in the initial few days. MG Hector was launched in India on June 27.

“Our first product, MG Hector, has received an overwhelming response and we are unable to cater to such high initial demand. We are, therefore, closing bookings temporarily as this will help ensure timely and orderly deliveries to our customers who have shown tremendous confidence in MG," said Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India.

He went on to add: “We are also working with our component suppliers to ramp up production in a gradual manner without any compromise on quality,".

MG Hector has a price range between Rs 12.18 lakh and Rs 16.88 lakh ex-showroom. The SUV has taken its segment by storm and is giving a tough competition to its rivals like Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compas and Hyundai Creta.

China’s SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd-owned Morris Garage has made an entry in the Indian market with its SUV Hector. MG Hector SUV is available in four variants - Style, Super, Smart and Sharp. The SUV has a total of 11 configurations.

