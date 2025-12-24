Maharashtra municipal polls: Uddhav, Raj Thackeray's reunion after 20 years, alliance announcement today The cousins will visit the Balasaheb Thackeray memorial in Mumbai before formally announcing their alliance at 12 noon ahead of the high-stakes municipal corporation elections scheduled for January 2026.

In a significant political development ahead of the Maharashtra municipal corporation elections, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray are set to formally signal their alliance by jointly paying tribute at the Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial, underscoring an attempt to revive the Thackeray legacy through a united front.

The cousins will visit the memorial in Mumbai at 11 am before formally announcing their alliance at 12 noon for the high-stakes municipal corporation elections due in January 2026.

Uddhav-Raj to announce alliance for upcoming polls

The two leaders are scheduled to reach Balasaheb Thackeray’s memorial at Shivaji Park at 11 this morning. They will offer floral tributes at the site and then proceed to the Blue Sea Hotel, where they will address a joint press conference.

The Maharashtra municipal corporation elections are scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026, with the counting of votes on January 17.

Seat-sharing talks

Leaders of the two parties held a late-night meeting on Monday, during which seat-sharing talks reportedly reached a final stage. Sources said that a broad understanding has been achieved, although Raj Thackeray was believed to be in favour of announcing the alliance only after all discussions are fully concluded.

An NCP reunion on cards?

Parallel discussions are also underway on forming a wider anti-BJP front in Pune, involving the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and the Ajit Pawar led NCP. Ajit Pawar is reported to have spoken with Congress leader Satej Patil to explore the possibility of a Congress-NCP alliance in the city. However, these talks have not progressed for now.

Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar faction is still considering whether to align with Shiv Sena UBT or the Congress. A key meeting involving Supriya Sule and other senior leaders is expected to take place in Mumbai today, where a final decision is likely to be taken.

The high-stakes elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the cash rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, will see the Mahayuti and the MVA locked in a battle for dominance across the state’s major urban centers on January 15. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.

