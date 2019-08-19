Monday, August 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Auto News
  4. Maruti Swift to Hyundai i10, car companies offering BIG discounts. Complete details here

Maruti Swift to Hyundai i10, car companies offering BIG discounts. Complete details here

With inventories piling up with dealers, cars makers like Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota, Volkswagen and Honda among others are offering massive discounts. Maruti Suzuki India, for the first time since the launch of Baleno, is offering discounts on its one of the most selling cars. Here's the complete list of discounts offered by car companies in August:

India TV Auto Desk India TV Auto Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 19, 2019 19:33 IST
Representative News Image

Carmakers like Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota, Volkswagen and Honda among others are offering massive discounts. 

Planning to buy a car? If the answer is yes, then this news is just for you. With inventories piling up with dealers, cars makers like Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota, Volkswagen and Honda among others are offering massive discounts. Maruti Suzuki India, for the first time since the launch of Baleno, is offering discounts on its one of the most selling cars. Check the discounts offered by popular car makers here.  

Carmakers are forced to announce these discounts because of multiple reasons, dipping car sales being the primary. With the Auto sector witnessing its worst crisis in decades, automakers have also been forced to go for block closures due to dwindling demand. 

This also means that there's good news for you if you are planning to buy a car. With BS VI emission norms kicking in from April 1, 2020, manufacturers won't be able to sell the BS IV compliant vehicles and therefore to clear the inventories, big discounts are being offered for car buyers.

The dealers of the top car makers like Maruti, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Renault, Toyota and Honda are going full throttle to clear up the inventory before the BS VI norms kick in six months from now. 

CARS OFFERING DISCOUNTS ABOVE RS 1 LAKH

Model

August 2019 Offe

Honda CRV

 Up to Rs 4 Lakh

Hyundai Elantra

Up to Rs 2 Lakh Benefits

Toyota Yaris

Up to Rs 1.95 Lakh on MY 2018 Yaris Vx

Toyota Corolla Altis

Up to Rs 1.7 Lakh

Volkswagen Tiguan

Up to Rs 1.57 Lakh

Volkswagen Vento

Up to Rs 1.14 Lakh

Honda BRV

Up to Rs 1.1 Lakh

Skoda Rapid DSG

Up to Rs 1 Lakh

Toyota Fortuner

Up to Rs 1 Lakh Exchange on Old Fortuner

Renault Duster

Up to Rs 1 Lakh (Pre Facelift Model)

Hyundai Tucson

Up to Rs 1 Lakh Benefits

Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent

Up to Rs 1 Lakh Benefits (95K Official + Dealer End)

Volkswagen Ameo DSG

Up to Rs 1 Lakh Benefits (90K Official + Dealer End)

Some of these discounts cover essentials like insurance while others also offer free accessories as a part of the deal. 

Maruti, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Mahindra and Honda offer BIG discount for car buyers

  • Hyundai Grand i10- Xcent - Rs 60,000 Cash Discount 
  • Maruti Dzire Diesel - Rs 42,000 to Rs 25,000 Cash Discount + 5 Year Warranty
  • Maruti Swift Diesel - Rs 35,750 to Rs 20,000 Cash Discount + 5 Year Warranty
  • Maruti Vitara Brezza - Rs 34,500 to Rs 15,000 Cash Discount + 5 Year Warranty
  • Volkswagen Ameo Cup Edition Petrol - At Special Discounted Price of Rs 6.19 Lakh
  • Volkswagen Polo Trendline Petrol - At Special Discounted Price of Rs 5.31 Lakh
  • Mahindra KUV100 K6, K8 - Rs 40,000 Benefits (Rs 35,000 Discount + Rs 5000 Accessories)
  • Maruti Alto K10 AMT - Rs 30,000 Cash Discount
  • Honda Amaze - up to Rs 28,000 Benefits (5 Year Warranty + 3 Year Honda Care Prepaid Maintenance)

Apart from this, most carmakers in India auto market are offering a variety of discounts on most of their models. Some are offering cash discounts while others offer benefits like extended warranty or service. Maruti has extended discounts up to Rs 70,000 on some of its popular cars (terms and conditions apply). 

Here is a company-wise list of discounts that are being offered amidst the ongoing crisis in the Auto sector. Readers are also advised to check the details with their nearest car dealers.

Honda Amaze to Honda CRV: Discounts offered on HONDA Cars

Honda Cars

Honda Discounts

Honda Amaze

Total 5 Year Warranty on Amaze + Rs 30K Exchange Bonus

Honda Jazz

Rs 25,000 Cash + 25K Exchange

Honda WRV

Rs 25000 Cash + 20K Exchange

Honda City

Rs 32000 Cash + 30K Exchange Bonus

Honda Civic

Up to Rs 50,000 Cash Discount + 25K Exchange Bonus

Honda BRV

Rs 33,000 Cash + 50,000 Exchange + 26.5K Accessories

Honda CRV

Rs 4 Lakh Cash Discount

 

Mahindra XUV 300 to Alturas G4: Discounts offered on Mahindra Cars

Auto giant Mahindra is also offering a host of discount Schemes for August 2019. Here's a list of offers being offered on Mahindra XUV and other cars.  Readers are also advised to check the details with their nearest car dealers.

Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Discounts

Mahindra KUV100

Up to Rs 35,000 Cash + Rs 5000 Accessories + Rs 29,000 Exchange Bonus

Mahindra TUV300 (Pre Facelift)

Up to Rs 52,000 Cash + Rs 5000 Accessories + Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Rs 35,000 Cash Discount (P4) + Rs 5000 Accessories + Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus

Mahindra Bolero Power Plus

Rs 11.5K Cash + Rs 3500 Accessories + 10K Exchange Bonus

Mahindra Thar ABS

Rs 9000 Cash Discount + Rs 5000 Corporate Discount

Mahindra XUV300

Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus

Mahindra Marazzo M2, M4

Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus

Mahindra Marazzo M6, M8

Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus

Mahindra Scorpio (except Base)

Rs 20K Cash + 10K Accessories + 25K Exchange

Mahindra XUV500 (except W3)

Rs 26,000 Cash + Rs 10,000 Accessories + Rs 25,000 Exchange

Mahindra Alturas G4

Dealer Level Offers

 

Discounts offered on Ford cars

Ford Cars

Ford Discounts

 

Ford Aspire

Up to Rs 30,000

Ford Freestyle

Up to Rs 25,000 

 

Maruti Baleno to Ciaz: Discounts offered by Maruti on NEXA range

Substantial offers or discounts are available on a range of Maruti cars. IndiaTvNews.com has done a compilation of it. However, we advise our users to check with their respective dealers for actually available deals. 

Maruti Nexa Range

Maruti Nexa Discounts

Maruti Ignis

Rs 20,000 Cash + 25,000 Exchange

Maruti Baleno BS6 Sigma Petrol

Rs 20,000 Cash + 15,000 Exchange

Maruti Baleno BS6 Delta, Zeta, Alpha Petrol & Diesel All

Rs 10,000 Cash + 15,000 Exchange

Maruti Ciaz Sigma, Delta, Zeta Manual

Rs 15K Cash + 30K Exchange

Maruti Ciaz Automatic, Alpha Manual

Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus

Maruti Ciaz DDIS 225 Diesel

Rs 15,000 Cash + 30,000 Exchange

Maruti S Cross Sigma, Delta

Rs 20,000 Cash + 30,000 Exchange

Maruti S Cross Zeta, Alpha

Rs 10,000 Cash + 30,000 Exchange

 

From Maruti Swift to Alto: Maruti Suzuki offers discounts on these cars

Maruti Suzuki Arena Showroom

Maruti Suzuki Discounts

Maruti Alto 800 BS6

Rs 20,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange

Alto K10 Manual (Petrol, CNG)

Rs 20,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange

Alto K10 AMT Automatic

Rs 30,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange

Celerio Petrol Manual

Rs 30,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange

Celerio AMT Automatic

Rs 30,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange

Celerio CNG

Rs 34,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange

Maruti Eeco Petrol

Rs 10,000 Cash + 10,000 Exchange

Maruti Eeco CNG

Rs 15,000 Cash + 10,000 Exchange

Maruti Wagon R BS6

Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus

Maruti Swift BS6 Lxi

Rs 24,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange

Maruti Swift Petrol BS6 Vxi, Zxi, Zxi Plus

Rs 15,000 + 20,000 Exchange

Maruti Dzire Petrol BS6

Rs 20,000 + 5 Year Warranty + 25,000 Exchange Bonus

Maruti Dzire Diesel

Rs 25,000 + 5 Year Warranty + 25K Exchange Bonus

Maruti Brezza

Rs 15,000 + 5 Year Warranty + 25K Exchange Bonus 

 

Discounts being offered on Hyundai cars

Hyundai Cars

Hyundai Discounts

Hyundai Santro

Rs 15,000 + 30,000 Exchange 

Hyundai Grand i10

Rs 60,000 + 30,000 Exchange

Hyundai Xcent

Rs 60K Cash + 35K Exchange

Hyundai Elite I20

Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus

Hyundai Verna

Rs 30K Exchange Bonus

Hyundai Creta (All variants) 

Rs 30K Exchange Bonus

Hyundai Elantra

Rs 1.25 Lakh Cash + 75K Exchange

Hyundai Tucson

Rs 25K Cash + 75K Exchange

 

Discounts being offered on Toyota cars 

  • Toyota Etios Platinum - Rs 15,000 Benefits  + Corporate Discount
  • Toyota Glanza - Rs 15K Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount
  • Toyota Yaris MY 2019 - Rs 30K Cash Discount + Rs 30K Corporate Discount + Rs 10K Exchange / Loyalty Bonus for existing Toyota Car Owners
  • Toyota Yaris MY 2018 - Upto Rs 1.25 Lakh Cash Discount + Rs 50K Corporate Discount + Rs 20K Exchange  / Loyalty Bonus for existing Toyota Car Owners
  • Toyota Corolla Altis - Rs 90K Cash Discount + 30K Exchange + Rs 50K Corporate Discount
  • Toyota Innova Crysta - Rs 30K Loyalty Bonus for Existing Toyota Owners + Rs 25K Corporate Discount
  • Toyota Fortuner - Rs 1 Lakh Exchange Bonus on Exchanging Old Toyota Fortuner with new Fortuner

Also Read: Yesteryear star YEZDI motorcycles set to make a comeback

(Note: These discounts vary dealer to dealer and IndiaTvNews.com can't vouch for the exact discounts being offered. All data fetched from different sources and IndiaTVNews.com suggests all car buyers to check it from their own sources. This article is just for your general information)

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryYesteryear star YEZDI motorcycles set to make a comeback Next Story  