Maruti Swift to Hyundai i10, car companies offering BIG discounts. Complete details here

Carmakers like Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota, Volkswagen and Honda among others are offering massive discounts.

Planning to buy a car? If the answer is yes, then this news is just for you. With inventories piling up with dealers, cars makers like Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota, Volkswagen and Honda among others are offering massive discounts. Maruti Suzuki India, for the first time since the launch of Baleno, is offering discounts on its one of the most selling cars. Check the discounts offered by popular car makers here.

Carmakers are forced to announce these discounts because of multiple reasons, dipping car sales being the primary. With the Auto sector witnessing its worst crisis in decades, automakers have also been forced to go for block closures due to dwindling demand.

This also means that there's good news for you if you are planning to buy a car. With BS VI emission norms kicking in from April 1, 2020, manufacturers won't be able to sell the BS IV compliant vehicles and therefore to clear the inventories, big discounts are being offered for car buyers.

The dealers of the top car makers like Maruti, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Renault, Toyota and Honda are going full throttle to clear up the inventory before the BS VI norms kick in six months from now.

CARS OFFERING DISCOUNTS ABOVE RS 1 LAKH

Model August 2019 Offe Honda CRV Up to Rs 4 Lakh Hyundai Elantra Up to Rs 2 Lakh Benefits Toyota Yaris Up to Rs 1.95 Lakh on MY 2018 Yaris Vx Toyota Corolla Altis Up to Rs 1.7 Lakh Volkswagen Tiguan Up to Rs 1.57 Lakh Volkswagen Vento Up to Rs 1.14 Lakh Honda BRV Up to Rs 1.1 Lakh Skoda Rapid DSG Up to Rs 1 Lakh Toyota Fortuner Up to Rs 1 Lakh Exchange on Old Fortuner Renault Duster Up to Rs 1 Lakh (Pre Facelift Model) Hyundai Tucson Up to Rs 1 Lakh Benefits Hyundai Grand i10, Xcent Up to Rs 1 Lakh Benefits (95K Official + Dealer End) Volkswagen Ameo DSG Up to Rs 1 Lakh Benefits (90K Official + Dealer End)

Some of these discounts cover essentials like insurance while others also offer free accessories as a part of the deal.

Maruti, Hyundai, Volkswagen, Mahindra and Honda offer BIG discount for car buyers

Hyundai Grand i10- Xcent - Rs 60,000 Cash Discount

Maruti Dzire Diesel - Rs 42,000 to Rs 25,000 Cash Discount + 5 Year Warranty

Maruti Swift Diesel - Rs 35,750 to Rs 20,000 Cash Discount + 5 Year Warranty

Maruti Vitara Brezza - Rs 34,500 to Rs 15,000 Cash Discount + 5 Year Warranty

Volkswagen Ameo Cup Edition Petrol - At Special Discounted Price of Rs 6.19 Lakh

Volkswagen Polo Trendline Petrol - At Special Discounted Price of Rs 5.31 Lakh

Mahindra KUV100 K6, K8 - Rs 40,000 Benefits (Rs 35,000 Discount + Rs 5000 Accessories)

Maruti Alto K10 AMT - Rs 30,000 Cash Discount

Honda Amaze - up to Rs 28,000 Benefits (5 Year Warranty + 3 Year Honda Care Prepaid Maintenance)

Apart from this, most carmakers in India auto market are offering a variety of discounts on most of their models. Some are offering cash discounts while others offer benefits like extended warranty or service. Maruti has extended discounts up to Rs 70,000 on some of its popular cars (terms and conditions apply).

Here is a company-wise list of discounts that are being offered amidst the ongoing crisis in the Auto sector. Readers are also advised to check the details with their nearest car dealers.

Honda Amaze to Honda CRV: Discounts offered on HONDA Cars

Honda Cars Honda Discounts Honda Amaze Total 5 Year Warranty on Amaze + Rs 30K Exchange Bonus Honda Jazz Rs 25,000 Cash + 25K Exchange Honda WRV Rs 25000 Cash + 20K Exchange Honda City Rs 32000 Cash + 30K Exchange Bonus Honda Civic Up to Rs 50,000 Cash Discount + 25K Exchange Bonus Honda BRV Rs 33,000 Cash + 50,000 Exchange + 26.5K Accessories Honda CRV Rs 4 Lakh Cash Discount

Mahindra XUV 300 to Alturas G4: Discounts offered on Mahindra Cars

Auto giant Mahindra is also offering a host of discount Schemes for August 2019. Here's a list of offers being offered on Mahindra XUV and other cars. Readers are also advised to check the details with their nearest car dealers.

Mahindra Cars Mahindra Discounts Mahindra KUV100 Up to Rs 35,000 Cash + Rs 5000 Accessories + Rs 29,000 Exchange Bonus Mahindra TUV300 (Pre Facelift) Up to Rs 52,000 Cash + Rs 5000 Accessories + Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Mahindra TUV300 Plus Rs 35,000 Cash Discount (P4) + Rs 5000 Accessories + Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Mahindra Bolero Power Plus Rs 11.5K Cash + Rs 3500 Accessories + 10K Exchange Bonus Mahindra Thar ABS Rs 9000 Cash Discount + Rs 5000 Corporate Discount Mahindra XUV300 Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Mahindra Marazzo M2, M4 Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Mahindra Marazzo M6, M8 Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Mahindra Scorpio (except Base) Rs 20K Cash + 10K Accessories + 25K Exchange Mahindra XUV500 (except W3) Rs 26,000 Cash + Rs 10,000 Accessories + Rs 25,000 Exchange Mahindra Alturas G4 Dealer Level Offers

Discounts offered on Ford cars

Ford Cars Ford Discounts Ford Aspire Up to Rs 30,000 Ford Freestyle Up to Rs 25,000

Maruti Baleno to Ciaz: Discounts offered by Maruti on NEXA range

Substantial offers or discounts are available on a range of Maruti cars. IndiaTvNews.com has done a compilation of it. However, we advise our users to check with their respective dealers for actually available deals.

Maruti Nexa Range Maruti Nexa Discounts Maruti Ignis Rs 20,000 Cash + 25,000 Exchange Maruti Baleno BS6 Sigma Petrol Rs 20,000 Cash + 15,000 Exchange Maruti Baleno BS6 Delta, Zeta, Alpha Petrol & Diesel All Rs 10,000 Cash + 15,000 Exchange Maruti Ciaz Sigma, Delta, Zeta Manual Rs 15K Cash + 30K Exchange Maruti Ciaz Automatic, Alpha Manual Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Maruti Ciaz DDIS 225 Diesel Rs 15,000 Cash + 30,000 Exchange Maruti S Cross Sigma, Delta Rs 20,000 Cash + 30,000 Exchange Maruti S Cross Zeta, Alpha Rs 10,000 Cash + 30,000 Exchange

From Maruti Swift to Alto: Maruti Suzuki offers discounts on these cars

Maruti Suzuki Arena Showroom Maruti Suzuki Discounts Maruti Alto 800 BS6 Rs 20,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange Alto K10 Manual (Petrol, CNG) Rs 20,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange Alto K10 AMT Automatic Rs 30,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange Celerio Petrol Manual Rs 30,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange Celerio AMT Automatic Rs 30,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange Celerio CNG Rs 34,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange Maruti Eeco Petrol Rs 10,000 Cash + 10,000 Exchange Maruti Eeco CNG Rs 15,000 Cash + 10,000 Exchange Maruti Wagon R BS6 Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Maruti Swift BS6 Lxi Rs 24,000 Cash + 20,000 Exchange Maruti Swift Petrol BS6 Vxi, Zxi, Zxi Plus Rs 15,000 + 20,000 Exchange Maruti Dzire Petrol BS6 Rs 20,000 + 5 Year Warranty + 25,000 Exchange Bonus Maruti Dzire Diesel Rs 25,000 + 5 Year Warranty + 25K Exchange Bonus Maruti Brezza Rs 15,000 + 5 Year Warranty + 25K Exchange Bonus

Discounts being offered on Hyundai cars

Hyundai Cars Hyundai Discounts Hyundai Santro Rs 15,000 + 30,000 Exchange Hyundai Grand i10 Rs 60,000 + 30,000 Exchange Hyundai Xcent Rs 60K Cash + 35K Exchange Hyundai Elite I20 Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Hyundai Verna Rs 30K Exchange Bonus Hyundai Creta (All variants) Rs 30K Exchange Bonus Hyundai Elantra Rs 1.25 Lakh Cash + 75K Exchange Hyundai Tucson Rs 25K Cash + 75K Exchange

Discounts being offered on Toyota cars

Toyota Etios Platinum - Rs 15,000 Benefits + Corporate Discount

Toyota Glanza - Rs 15K Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount

Toyota Yaris MY 2019 - Rs 30K Cash Discount + Rs 30K Corporate Discount + Rs 10K Exchange / Loyalty Bonus for existing Toyota Car Owners

Toyota Yaris MY 2018 - Upto Rs 1.25 Lakh Cash Discount + Rs 50K Corporate Discount + Rs 20K Exchange / Loyalty Bonus for existing Toyota Car Owners

Toyota Corolla Altis - Rs 90K Cash Discount + 30K Exchange + Rs 50K Corporate Discount

Toyota Innova Crysta - Rs 30K Loyalty Bonus for Existing Toyota Owners + Rs 25K Corporate Discount

Toyota Fortuner - Rs 1 Lakh Exchange Bonus on Exchanging Old Toyota Fortuner with new Fortuner

Also Read: Yesteryear star YEZDI motorcycles set to make a comeback

(Note: These discounts vary dealer to dealer and IndiaTvNews.com can't vouch for the exact discounts being offered. All data fetched from different sources and IndiaTVNews.com suggests all car buyers to check it from their own sources. This article is just for your general information)