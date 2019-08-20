Image Source : HYUNDAI Priced at Rs 4.99L, Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios to target middle class. Details inside

Hyundai has launched the all-new Grand i10 Nios on Tuesday. The latest version of the top-selling Hyundai Grand i10 is based on a new platform and will come in both petrol and diesel engine variants.

Since 2013, Hyundai has sold over 7.5 lakh units of the i10 which makes it one of the highest-selling cars by the brand in the Indian auto market.

HYUNDAI Grand i10 Nios Design

The all-new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios conveys a Modern Design and Versatile compact package. The perfectly sculpted Bold and Sporty front is greatly complimented by Unique Boomerang shaped LED DRL’s and Chrome surrounded projector Fog lamps giving Hyundai Grand i10 Nios a wider stance. The aerodynamic side profile is complimented with the integrated roof rails, shark fin antenna while the sporty skid plate enhances the dynamic appeal of the rear.

Here are some striking features about the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Design

Boomerang Shaped LED DRL’s

Projector Headlamps

Glossy Black Radiator Grille

Sweeping Headlamp Design

Projector fog lamps (First-in-Segment)

Rear Chrome Garnish (First-in-Segment)

Chrome Outside Door handles (First-in-Segment)

Integrated Roof Rails (First-in-Segment)

Shark fin antenna (First-in-Segment)

Air Curtains (Best-in-Segment)

R15 Diamond Cut Alloy wheels

Unique G-i10 Branding on C-Pillar

Rear Skid plate

DIMENSIONS

Length x Width x Height 3,805 x 1,680 x 1,520 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm Max Tyre 175/60 R15 (Diamond Cut Alloy)

COLOURS

The all new Hyundai Grand i10 Nios will be available in four major trims with multiple powertrain options in 6 exciting exterior colours including 3 new colours – Aqua Teal, Alpha Blue and Titan Grey with interior colour pack of Dual Tone Grey Interiors and 2 Dual Tone options will come with sporty black interiors with colour inserts - Aqua Teal and Red.

INTERIORS

The interior of the all-new Grand i10 Nios is spacious, Comfortable and upmarket echoing the stylish tone set by the exterior with flair of premiumness. The driver space of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is the most comfortable and commanding place to be in. With the multi-function steering wheel and ergonomically positioned Gear Lever and center lever fascia controls, the drive becomes more pleasurable experience.



Premium Seat Upholstery

Wavy Pattern

Loop Type Inside Door Handles

Unique Centre Fascia Design

Engine start /Stop Button

Tilt Steering

Driver Side Height Adjustment

Electrically Adjustable & Folding Outside Mirrors

Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Front Seating – Bolstered Front Seats with Convex Shaped Headrest

Rear Seat – Superior Thigh Support with bolstered back support

Glossy Black Center Fascia

Parcel Tray

Map Pocket with 1 ltr. Bottle holder

Smartphone Tray

Seat Back Pocket

Cup holders

ENGINE OPTIONS

The All New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is equipped with a 1.2 l BS6 Petrol engine and 1.2 l U2Diesel engine. Mated with option of MT and in-house developed Smart Auto AMT transmissions, the power train provides Efficient, Peppy, Smooth and Convenient option for a Relaxed and Pleasant driving experience.

The All New GRAND i10 NIOS 1.2 l petrol engine is the first Hyundai model to offer BS 6 compliance in Hyundai range of products offering Cleaner Emissions and Efficient Performance.



Engine Capacity (CC) Maximum Power (ps/rpm) Maximum Torque (kgm/rpm) Transmission ARAI Certified Figures (kmpl) 1.2 l (Petrol Engine) 1,197 83@6,000 11.6 @ 4,000 MT 20.7 AMT 20.5 1.2 l (Diesel Engine) 1,186 75@4,000 19.4@1,750 ~2,250 MT 26.2 AMT 26.2

TECHNOLOGY

Considering the active lifestyle of the young and dynamic customers, The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offers a delightful experience in the 3rd life space and is loaded with new age technology features. For the convenience of customer, The Grand i10 Nios will offer First-in-segment Wireless Phone Charger, a 20.25 cm Touch Screen Infotainment system - a Multi-media system equipped with Smart phone connectivity - Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Voice Recognition Function along with i-Blue Smartphone App Support. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios comes with the Arkamys Premium Sound System with 4 modes to choose – Natural, Live, Lounge and Club.

The advanced Cluster display provides complete driving information on the go. The Best- in- Segment 13.46 cm Digital Speedometer and Cluster with Multi Information Display (MID) provides information on Instantaneous Fuel Consumption, Trip meter, Distance to Empty, Average Fuel Consumption, Service Reminder, Average Vehicle Speed)



20.25 cm Touch Screen Infotainment system

13.46 cm Digital Speedometer and Cluster with Multi Information Display (Best-in-Segment)

Arkamys Premium Sound System

Fully Automatic Air Conditioner

Rear AC Vents

Eco-Coating Technology

Highly Effective Airflow

Wireless Phone Charger

Rear Wiper with Washer

Rear Defogger

Rear Seat Adjustable Headrest

USB Charger

Rear Power Outlet

Headlamp Escort Function

SAFETY

The all new Grand i10 Nios boasts Advanced Safety System providing the best Active and Passive safety for a stress-free driving. With application of 65% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), helps the Grand i10 Niosachieve prominent Static & Dynamic stiffness with improved structural connectivity making it a Strong Body Structure.

The Grand i10 Nios also meets the future Pedestrian Safety regulation, lower stiffener is applied to front crash beam to improve on the pedestrian safety. Additionally, standard ABS with EBD, Emergency Stop Signal and Dual Airbags along with seatbelt pretensioners provide uncompromised safety.



ABS with EBD

Dual Front Airbags

Impact sensing Auto Door Unlock

Rear Parking Sensors

Rear Parking Camera

Strong Body Structure (65% AHSS+HSS) -Standard

Speed sensing Auto door lock

Seat Belt Pretensioner with Load Limiter

PRICE

Engine Variant Transmission ERA MAGNA SPORTZ ASTA 1.2L Kappa Petrol MT 499,990 584,610 638,350 713,950 AMT 637,610 698,350 Dual Tone 6,68,350 1.2L U2 CRDi Diesel MT 670,090 799,450 AMT 785,350

This is Hyundai's third launch this year after the launch of Hyundai Kona and Hyundai Venue.

Also Read | Renault TRIBER to be launched on August 17: All you need to know