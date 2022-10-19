Car waiting period: Book your favourite SUV, sedan this Diwali, get delivery in 2024!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Few models have waiting period of nearly two years.

Car waiting period in India: Planning to get a new four-wheeler this festive season? You may want to change your decision if we tell you that your favourite sedan or SUV can only be yours in 2024! Waiting period for new cars in India is currently running into months forcing customers to opt for other brands or models. In some cases, the waiting period is as long as 21 months, which means if you book your vehicle in 2022, you will only get to take it out for a drive in 2024. It is advisable that you do your homework well before booking any model in order to avoid any hassle.

Mahindra XUV 700

Mahindra's hugely popular SUV - XUV700 - has a waiting period of 16-18 months for diesel variants. So, if you book the four-wheeler this Diwali and get the delivery by next Diwali consider yourself lucky. However, the petrol variants of the SUV are likely to be delivered much earlier.

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Launched earlier this year, the Mahindra Scorpio-N has been a runaway hit among the SUV lovers. The model's appeal can be judged from the fact that one lakh bookings were received within hours of its launch. Currently, Mahindra Scorpio-N has a waiting period of 21-24 months.

Kia Carens

Carrying an attractive price tag of Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom), this utiliy vehicle has also been received well in the Indian market. The 7-seater vehicle has a waiting period of up to 17 months.

Kia Sonet

This Kia model is giving a tough fight to other sub-compact SUV models on sale in the Indian market like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and others. Some of Kia Sonet variants may take up to 11-12 months to be delivered.

Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder

Both Grand Vitara and HyRyder were launched recently and have been receiving immense love from buyers resulting in long waiting period. While Suzuki Grand Vitara has a waiting line on 6-7 months, HyRyder too won't be in your garage sooner than next year Diwali if you book it now.

Why such long waiting periods

Car companies are blaming shortage of semiconductors behind the long waiting periods. India buys most of the semiconductors from China. Although the Indian government is taking many steps to make the country self-dependent, it will take a long time for before production of semiconductors picks up pace and supply-demand gap is bridged.