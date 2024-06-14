Bajaj CNG bike launch delay: Here's when world's first CNG-powered bike will arrive

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bajaj CNG bike

Bajaj Auto is set to launch the world's first CNG-powered bike in India. The launch of the upcoming bike, originally scheduled for June 18, has been postponed by a month. The new launch date is set for July 18. The managing director of Bajaj Auto had announced in May that the bike would be launched on June 18. However, the launch has been delayed.

This delay comes a day after the automobile industry urged the government to reduce the goods and services tax (GST) on CNG and flex fuel-powered two-wheelers.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has requested the heavy industries ministry to reduce the GST on two-wheelers from 28 percent to 18 percent, which is the current base rate. The industry is also seeking a further reduction in the tax for CNG and flex-fuel two-wheelers to 12 percent once 18 percent becomes the base rate for all two-wheelers.

The new model will halve the running cost compared to petrol-run bikes. The CNG-powered motorcycle will cater to cost-conscious customers amidst high petrol prices. Bajaj Auto's CNG-run bike, likely to be called Bruzer 125 CNG, will be launched in Maharashtra first and then in other states where CNG stations are available.

The CNG bike will be available in multiple variants and won't be restricted to just one model. Although no power figures were shared, one can expect it in the '100-150cc ballpark'. The bike can seamlessly switch from petrol to CNG without the rider feeling the change in the fuel powering the motor.

