These Tata Motors cars received 5-star rating in latest Bharat NCAP test: Details here

After being implemented on October 1 last year, the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) released its first results for two Tata Motors SUVs, the Harrier and Safari, both of which received 5-star ratings. Now, the vehicle safety body has announced its first assessment result for 2024, this time for two Tata Motors electric vehicles (EVs), the Tata Punch EV and Nexon EV, both of which have also received a five-star rating. This rating applies to all variants of both EVs.

Tata Nexon EV Bharat NCAP score

The Nexon EV received a 5-star rating for adult occupant protection, scoring 29.86 out of 32 points. It achieved 14.26 out of 16 points in the 'Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test' and 15.60 out of 16 points in the 'Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test.'

For child occupant protection, it scored 23.95 out of 24 points in the dynamic test, 12 out of 12 for child restraint system installation, and 9 out of 13 for vehicle assessment. These results are applicable to both the Medium Range (MR) and Long Range (LR) versions of the Nexon EV, and the crash tests took place in May 2024.

Tata Punch EV BNCAP score

The Punch EV received a score of 31.46 out of 32 for AOP in BNCAP’s tests. This includes 14.26 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test and 15.6 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test. The SUV provided good to adequate protection for adult crash test dummies in both tests.

In the COP tests, the Punch EV scored 45 points out of a maximum of 49. This includes 23.95 out of 24 in the dynamic tests, a perfect 12 out of 12 in the CRS (child seat restraint) segment, and 9 out of 13 in vehicle assessment. Tata’s small e-SUV comes equipped with six airbags, ABS, ESC, three-point seat belts for all seats, and ISOFIX mounts as standard across all variants.

